Patrick Henry never trailed for the first three quarters, but the Patriots also never were able to pull away from Highland Springs on Monday, either, in the Class 5 state semifinal.

But that all changed in the final quarter.

The Patriots shot 95% from the foul line in the fourth quarter going 19-for-20 as they were finally able to separate themselves from the Springers for a 76-67 victory at William Fleming High School.

With the win Roanoke's Patrick Henry (31-2) advances to Richmond for the Class 5 state title game.

Patrick Henry opened the contest on a 13-6 run in front of a packed house. That’s, however, where a common trend for the game began as Highland Springs (20-7) responded with a 9-2 run to tie things up at 15 apiece late in the period.

The Springers were able to tie the game on five different occasions in the first half but were never able to get over the hump and grab the lead as the Patriots went into the halftime break with a 36-35 lead.

The third quarter was more of the same as PH maintained the advantage, but never led by more than seven in the period.

Finally, in the fourth quarter with the Patriots holding a slim 53-52 lead, PH scored eight straight points to give itself some breathing room.

Trying to come back the Springers started fouling in the final minutes, but PH stepped up at the line missing only one free throw in the period preventing Highland Springs from cutting into the deficit.

Patrick Henry had a balanced attack offensively with junior wing Abubaki Yarmah leading the way with a team-high 14 points. Junior point guard Amauriay Calloway and senior point guard Sidney Webb also finished in double figures with 17 and 15 points respectively. That trio also was a combined 13-14 from the line down the stretch.

Highland Springs was led by Danzelle Bullock-Coles, who had a game-high 23 points.