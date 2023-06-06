Cave Spring pitcher Trey Ludy admitted it wasn’t until after the third inning Tuesday afternoon when “everything just kind of clicked” for him on the mound.

Fluvanna begged to differ. The Flucos only put one ball in play through their first nine trips to the plate. Ludy was locked in, and there was nothing Fluvanna could do against the Knights’ ace.

Ludy scattered three hits and struck out 13 over five innings. He added four hits and four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the fourth inning, and Cave Spring claimed a 10-0 victory in five innings over visiting Fluvanna in the Class 3 baseball quarterfinals.

“That’s about as dominant as I could have hoped to be,” Ludy said. “I’m very happy with the start of the game [and] just setting the tone.”

The victory propels the Knights (19-5-1) to the state semifinals. They will face Caroline at 10 a.m. Friday at Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg.

“We’re having fun, they’re a group, they’re a unit,” Cave Spring coach Ricky Lonker said. “… They’re doing everything they need to do and they’re enjoying the moment.”

The Knights provided enough offense for Ludy with a two-run first inning thanks to Kent Ray’s two-run single.

They added two more in the second inning after a controversial call at third base. Owen Sweeney (2 for 2) was called safe after it appeared third baseman Cam Via applied the tag for what would have been the third out of the inning.

Ludy followed with a single that scored Sweeney, and Owen Tozier scored on an error on the play.

“Cave Spring is a very good offensive baseball team. They put the ball in play and they’re tough, especially with Ludy on the mound,” Fluvanna coach Joel Gray said.

Ludy struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced and needed 34 pitches to get through the third inning.

“They didn’t have to make many plays with him on the bump,” Gray said. “We didn’t get the bat off our shoulders a few times.”

Ludy retired the first 11 batters he faced (10 by strikeout) before Nathan Gragg laced a single through the left single for Fluvanna’s first base runner.

The Knights, holding a 4-0 lead at that point, added four runs in the fourth inning — highlighted by Ludy’s three-run homer — to seize an 8-0 advantage.

Cave Spring chased Fluvanna starter Joe Gomez in the fourth. He allowed eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits, walked two and struck out three.

“Joe did a good job mixing his pitches and keeping them off balanced,” Gray said. “They have a great two-strike approach, and they get the bat off their shoulder and get a piece of the ball. When you do that, you put pressure on the defense.”

Five of Cave Spring’s 10 hits off Gomez came with two strikes.

“We felt like if we could hit … their plus arms that we’d be good,” Lonker said. “We got on the Gomez kid.”

Fluvanna (16-8) was without ace and West Virginia commit J.J. Glasscock, a pitcher Lonker called “a once-in-a-lifetime-career talent.”

Ludy looked the part of an ace Tuesday. He got ahead of the Flucos with his off-speed pitches and used his fastball to post his strikeouts.

The Flucos loaded the bases in the fifth inning on an error and back-to-back singles from B.B. Cox and Tyler Coleman, but Ludy posted three consecutive strikeouts to keep Fluvanna off the board.

“I think we needed a clutch hit with the bases loaded to keep the game going,” Gray said, “but we didn’t get it.”

The Knights secured the run-rule win on Sam Skaff’s walk-off single, which allowed Ludy to finish his outing at 70 pitches.

He is eligible to pitch in Friday’s semifinal round.

“That’s what we ask for,” Lonker said.

Photos: Cave Spring hosts Fluvanna in Class 3 baseball quarterfinals