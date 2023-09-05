The prestigious Oak Hill Academy isn’t exactly located in a bustling metropolis, but rather in a rural region of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

Situated in the unincorporated community of Mouth of Wilson, an area of less than 1,500 people within Grayson County and about a five-minute drive to the North Carolina border, the school is 7 miles from the nearest gas station, 15 miles from the closest grocery store and finding a nearby restaurant might lead one out of the Old Dominion.

But traveling to a basketball court is much less of a haul, one that Gavin Cormany is hoping will pay off as he looks to concentrate on the sport and his studies after having transferred to Oak Hill Academy from Radford High School for the start of this new school year.

“It’s just basketball and school up here. That’s the only thing you’re really focusing on,” Cormany said. “I think it’ll be good for me up here, to be isolated from everything, so I can get better and just grow as a student and as a player.”

The 6-foot guard was a Class 2 all-state second-team selection as a junior last season after helping lead the Bobcats to a 23-5 record and the program’s second straight appearance in the Class 2 state championship game. He played for his father, Rick Cormany, who has served as head coach at Radford for the past 30 years.

Gavin Cormany said his dad reached out to the Oak Hill program to inquire about Gavin joining. Gavin eventually received an invitation to play for Oak Hill’s second-tiered “Red” team under head coach Clif Conley.

He discussed it with his family, didn’t share much of it publicly and ultimately decided to make the move, reclassifying as a junior for this school year.

“As his parents, his mom and I just felt Gavin needed an extra year to grow both academically and athletically,” Rick Cormany said. “And we were blessed to find an opportunity at Oak Hill with Coach Conley.”

Gavin Cormany said he is reclassifying as a junior to give himself two years at Oak Hill in hopes of drawing the attention of college recruiters. That gives him more time to walk in the same footsteps as the school’s notable alumni, Carmelo Anthony and Rajon Rondo included, and work toward playing at the next level.

“It’s awesome to be here because you know there’s so many great players who came here and are in the league now, so it’s pretty cool,” he said. “It’s a different experience, but hopefully it’ll be benefiting in the long run.”

Conley, a Galax native who played basketball for Emory & Henry and Asbury University, said he knows the Cormany family and Radford well, and has seen Gavin play before. His shooting talent makes him a good fit for the Red team’s fast-paced offense, and his physical prowess gives him the capability to defend different positions on different spots of the floor.

“His strength, his athleticism for his size and his ability to shoot it makes him a pretty solid weapon,” Conley said. “We run a lot, we get up and down, we like to push the pace, and I think he’s in shape to do that. I think he’ll fit into that pretty well.”

Living in a dorm with teammates, his dad no longer being his coach and not being a regular part of Bobcat pride are all adjustments Gavin Cormany said he’ll have to acclimate to. He’s eager, however, to play against tougher competition and play with other athletes who match his level of commitment.

“I’m excited to just be able to compete against bigger and stronger guys up here, so it’s going to make me a better player, being around guys who are really dedicated as much as I am,” he said. “It’s really going to help me grow as a person and as a player.”