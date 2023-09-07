We interrupt this marriage to bring you basketball season.

Those were the words etched onto a plaque, given one year to Rick Cormany’s wife Erika, who every following year, decorated her kitchen with it from November to March.

That plaque might be put away for good now.

After spending more than four decades as a staple of Virginia high school basketball, Cormany is retiring from coaching. He spent the last 30 years as head coach of the Radford boys team and racked up a total of 773 wins, good for second most all-time in the VHSL, and led the Bobcats to six state championships.

“It’s been a heck of a ride, a heck of a ride for all the years, but it’s time, and I’m at perfect peace with it,” Cormany, 65, told the Times. “I don’t have any inkling of thinking I shouldn’t have done it.”

Cormany, who also coached at Rocky Gap and Grayson County, said it’s been a year-to-year decision for him to continue over the past few seasons, but as preparations for the 2023-24 campaign began, his enthusiasm had faded.

“I always said I’d wait until it got closer to [the] season to see how I felt about it, and if I wasn’t really getting excited about it, like you’re supposed to, that I would know,” he said. “When you get to that feeling, you just don’t feel like you’re doing it justice.”

Never burnt out on just coaching, Cormany attributed his decision to the other responsibilities of his job, such as managing stats and schedules, organizing uniforms and compiling player physicals.

He’s ready to give that up. And though his decision was far from easy, he has felt relief since coming to it, now receiving more time to spend with his family, including his 91-year-old father, a regular presence at his games.

“I was getting tired of being that guy, that old hateful guy who’s running around mad all the time about something,” he said. “All the little stuff becomes the big things. I don’t think my tolerance is as good as it’s been with that stuff.”

In addition to the state titles he won with Radford, captured in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2019, Cormany also earned five state runner-up finishes, including the last two seasons. His coaching staff has remained the same since that first championship, and assistants Bill Nichols and Tommy Hilton are departing the program as well.

Cormany, originally from Wythe County, said he is recommending Radford JV coach Ben Fisher to take over the varsity squad.

“I think we have built something that the community’s proud of, that the school’s proud of, administrators are proud of, and I don’t think it’s going away,” he said. “I think it’s going to continue as strong, if not stronger.”