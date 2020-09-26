 Skip to main content
Bassett softball standout Jade Hylton picks Virginia
Jade

Bassett shortstop Jade Hylton has verbally committed to the Virginia softball program.

 Martinsville Bulletin/file 2019

Bassett High School softball standout Jade Hylton has verbally committed to Virginia.

The junior shortstop said Saturday she picked UVa over Virginia Tech and Miami of Ohio. Hylton, who made her decision Friday, reaped a partial softball scholarship offer from UVa.

"I've always been a fan of UVa," Hylton said. "It was hard, but I was just ready to make the decision. … It's a lot of weight off your shoulders.

"I was torn. It was tough."

Hylton made the All-Timesland first team and the All-Region 4D first team as a Bassett freshman in 2019, when she hit .681 with eight doubles, two triples, 15 homers, 36 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and 36 runs scored. She said UVa wants her as a shortstop.

She plays travel ball for the Williamsburg Starz. Two of her Starz teammates also made verbal commitments in recent days. Rutsburg's Eden Bigham picked UVa, while Halifax County's Trinity Martin picked Virginia Tech.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

