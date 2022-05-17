Bassett star and UVa signee Jade Hylton plays for her late mother

BASSETT — Sometimes before a game, Bassett High School softball standout Jade Hylton will draw her late mother's initials in the dirt.

But not always. The senior shortstop needs no reminder of her mom, Tracy Hylton, who died of kidney cancer in February 2018 at the age of 49.

"I always remember that I'm playing for her," Hylton said. "I don't need to do anything. She's always on my mind when I'm playing.

"I always try to do my best to make her proud."

Her mother would certainly be proud. Hylton signed with Virginia last fall, reaping a partial scholarship offer.

"She's got speed. She's got bat speed. She's got a strong arm," UVa coach Joanna Hardin said. "She has a great glove.

"She plays the game really hard and plays really aggressively, and I think she's going to make an impact [at UVa]."

Hylton is batting a sizzling .702 for Bassett (8-10) this season, with six doubles, three triples, 13 homers, 31 RBIs, 46 runs and 34 stolen bases.

"I love hitting," she said.

Hylton, who was in the eighth grade when her mother died, has a necklace with a pendant that contains her mother's fingerprint and the words, "I love you, Mom" in her mother's handwriting.

She wears the necklace during games, even though high school softball players aren't allowed to wear visible jewelry.

"I try to get away with wearing it when I can. But most of the time, I end up having to take it off," she said with a laugh.

'My biggest fan’

Hylton is an only child.

"I wish I had a sibling, just so I could have somebody to grow up with. Out where I live, I don't really have many neighbors," she said. "I've got to walk through the woods to get to my closest neighbor."

But Hylton has loved growing up in Henry County.

"You usually go anywhere, you'll see somebody you know. It's like a big old family around here at Bassett," she said.

She started off playing baseball. Her parents made her switch to softball when she was 8 years old.

"I was kind of mad at them, but it turned out OK," she said.

Jade's father, Greg Hylton, has always been there to pitch to her when she wanted some batting practice.

"She'd play tournaments and she'd come home and want to play some more," he said.

She considers her father to be her "lifelong coach."

"My dad's helped me a lot, even though I hate to tell him that," she said. "If I'm going through a slump or something, we'll come here [to the school] and hit."

She turned her mother into a softball fan.

"She never missed a game," she said. "She was my biggest fan."

One time, when Hylton was playing catcher for her 10-and-under travel-ball team, her mother made her presence known after a collision at the plate.

"This girl … was running home and the girl trucked me, and my mom got up and screamed, 'Oh, hell no!’" Hylton said. "Mama Bear wasn't going to let nothing happen to me."

Hylton's mother, who was a customer service representative, battled cancer for about a year.

"She worked up to about 15 days before she died," Greg Hylton said.

In addition to a softball photo, Jade has a photo of her hugging her mother at the top of her Twitter page.

She said family and friends helped her after her mother's death.

"I'm around them, I can't be but so sad," she said. "It never really gets any easier, but I guess you just learn to deal with it more as it goes on."

It is now just Hylton and her father in the house.

"We butt heads every now and then, but … I'm pretty close with him," she said.

Her father is now the one doing the cooking.

"He does all right. It's edible," Hylton said.

'She stood out'

Hylton played for the Bassett High School junior varsity team when she was in the eighth grade

"When she tried out with us as an eighth grader, I knew she was going to be something special," Bassett varsity coach Bill Parks said. "She's the closest thing to a complete five-tool player that I've ever had, and that's including baseball and softball.

"She's got strong wrists — the ball coming off her bat sounds a whole lot different."

Hylton started at shortstop for the varsity as a ninth-grader in 2019. She made the All-Timesland first team and the All-Region 4D first team that year, when she hit .681 with eight doubles, two triples, 15 homers, 36 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and 36 runs scored.

"I have power, I guess, but I don't like going up there and just trying to put full force into it," she said. "I try to remind myself to go up there and not try to do too much."

The 5-foot-6, 140-pound Hylton works out at Planet Fitness.

"I built up some strength from that," she said. "I'm not no bulky weightlifter or nothing like that, but it helps me."

After playing for local travel-ball teams, Hylton began playing for the Williamsburg Starz when she was in the ninth grade. A number of former Timesland standouts played for that travel-ball team when they were in high school, including Abby Weaver (Cave Spring/UVa), Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest/Virginia Tech) and Millie Thompson (Liberty High/Clemson).

"[Hylton was] one of the best players I played with in travel ball," Lemley said. "She's really strong and really athletic."

While playing for the Starz, Hylton caught the eye of Hardin.

"She stood out right away because she's extremely athletic," Hardin said.

Hylton, who did not get to have a sophomore season at Bassett because of the coronavirus pandemic, verbally committed to UVa in the fall of her junior year.

She picked UVa over Virginia Tech and Miami of Ohio.

"I've been a UVa fan for as long as I remember," she said. "I took after my dad on that one."

Hylton missed two games during the shortened 2021 season after getting COVID-19, so she played in just nine of Bassett's 11 games. She hit .481 with five homers.

She was one of three Williamsburg Starz players to sign with UVa last fall, along with Rustburg ace Eden Bigham and Appomattox infielder Kesley Hackett.

Hardin said she plans to use Hylton as an infielder next year.

"I 100% foresee her coming in and challenging the returning players for a [starting] position," Hardin said.

Hylton has 40 hits in 57 at-bats this spring.

"I go up there [to the plate], I get pretty excited," she said.

She has drawn 15 walks this spring.

"If somebody's on base, they are very rarely going to give her anything to hit," Parks said.

"I take it as a sign of respect, but then again, I want to swing, so it kind of sucks," she said.

Hylton also does a bit of pitching for Bassett, but Parks prefers to keep her at shortstop.

"She's a heavy impact player for us defensively," Parks said.

Her Bassett career is nearing an end. The Bengals will visit Tunstall in the Piedmont District semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"High school's been fun for me. I'm not exactly looking forward to leaving," Hylton said. "A lot of my friends are like, 'Oh yeah, I can't wait to graduate and get out of here.’ And I'm like, 'No, I like it here.’ It's just comforting here."

Her father plans to make plenty of trips to UVa next spring to watch his daughter's new team.

"He don't talk about it much, but I can tell he's going to miss me," she said.

