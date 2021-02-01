Bath County boys and girls to enter Pioneer tournament with no games on record

The saying is stale and overused, but never has it been more appropriate.
For the boys and girls basketball teams at Bath County High School, it truly is "better late than never."
Bath County has not played a single boys or girls varsity game in 2020-21 because of COVID-19, but pending expected approval by the local school board, the Chargers will compete Thursday at Parry McCluer in the first round of the Pioneer District tournament.
An upset victory by either in Buena Vista not only would send Bath County to the district final, it would put the Chargers into the Region 1C tournament.
Bath County's girls team has three seniors on the roster, and head coach Adam Frye is happy their careers can end on the court instead of on the sidelines.
"The girls said, 'Wait, we're going straight to the playoffs?' " Frye said Monday. "I was like, 'Hey, just tell everybody during the pandemic you made the playoffs. You don't have to tell everybody how you got there.'
"We've got nothing to lose. Up until a week ago, people assumed we weren't going to be playing at all."
Frye said his players participated in offseason conditioning into November, and they began practicing in early January even though no regular-season games were on the horizon.
"I'm just proud of the fact my girls stuck it out," he said. "I know a couple of schools that had a few shutdowns, their girls just said, 'We're done.'
I'm tremendously proud of the fact my girls, and the boys too, they kept coming. They kept showing up. When we finally got some practices again in January, they were there."
The Pioneer and Mountain Empire District each will send two teams to the Region 1C tournament.
Parry McCluer's boys and girls have clinched region berths.
The Pioneer will hold boys and girls consolation games, meaning Bath County will get two games this week regardless of the first-round outcome.
Spectators will not be allowed to attend the tournament, and players must wear face coverings while not on the court.
Thursday's game will be the first time Frye has coached while wearing a mask and having his players on the bench spaced apart because of social distancing rules.
"It's going to be very strange for me sitting on the sideline and looking back and seeing my girls spread out and sitting behind me," he said.
Narrows will play Eastern Montgomery in the other boys and girls semifinals.
EastMont's boys played just three games and the Mustangs got just two girls games under the wire after Montgomery County allowed its schools to begin the season.
The Chargers were 3-19 in 2019-20.
Frye is eager to see what his team can do Thursday.
"I think we would have been dangerous in the district if we'd had regular play, because I've got some kids who can flat-out fly," he said.
"They get along real well. They have a good attitude. They don't get down about anything. I'm excited to finally see them react to what goes on on the court."
Bassett, Magna Vista
cleared for Region 3D
Henry County will allow Bassett and Magna Vista to play in the Region 3D boys and girls basketball tournaments next week.
All four teams will enter the region without playing a regular-season game as fullscale practice finally began Monday.
Region 3D tournament director and Lord Botetourt athletic director Chuck Pound said he expects the the boys and girls draws to include 10 teams.
Tunstall will not participate, while it appears increasingly likely Staunton River also will not play.
Pound said the region's athletic directors will meet later this week to seed the brackets. The Botetourt AD said they will use a mathematical formula to help with the seeding, but he added that there might be room for discussion to place Bassett and Magna Vista.
Magna Vista's girls returned significant talent from last year's team that finished 21-3.
VACA scraps region play;
teams go directly to state
The Virginia Association of Christian Athletics will not hold region tournaments this month.
Instead, the top 12 boys and girls teams in the final VACA poll will advance directly to the state tournament, which begins this weekend with first-round games.
The VACA semifinals and championship games are scheduled for Feb. 12-13 at Ridgeview Christian in Stuarts Draft.