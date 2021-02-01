Bath County boys and girls to enter Pioneer tournament with no games on record

"I'm just proud of the fact my girls stuck it out," he said. "I know a couple of schools that had a few shutdowns, their girls just said, 'We're done.'

I'm tremendously proud of the fact my girls, and the boys too, they kept coming. They kept showing up. When we finally got some practices again in January, they were there."

The Pioneer and Mountain Empire District each will send two teams to the Region 1C tournament.

Parry McCluer's boys and girls have clinched region berths.

The Pioneer will hold boys and girls consolation games, meaning Bath County will get two games this week regardless of the first-round outcome.

Spectators will not be allowed to attend the tournament, and players must wear face coverings while not on the court.

Thursday's game will be the first time Frye has coached while wearing a mask and having his players on the bench spaced apart because of social distancing rules.

"It's going to be very strange for me sitting on the sideline and looking back and seeing my girls spread out and sitting behind me," he said.

Narrows will play Eastern Montgomery in the other boys and girls semifinals.