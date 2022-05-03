Bath County legend Phillips returns home as Chargers football coach, AD

Who said you can't go home again?

It certainly does not apply to Jake Phillips, a former prep superstar at Bath County High School who was hired Tuesday night as the Chargers' new head football coach and athletic director.

Phillips' hiring was made a official during a meeting of the Bath County School Board.

The 2004 Bath County graduate replaces Chase Davidson as the school's AD. He takes over for Dillon Fry in the football coaching position.

Davidson will become the new AD at James River.

Phillips, 36, has been the head coach at Staunton High -- formerly called Robert E. Lee -- for the past three seasons. He spent four years from 2015-18 as the head coach at James River and was an assistant at Franklin County from 2011-14.

Prior to coaching, the former William and Mary College quarterback played professionally for the Green Bay Blizzard of the Indoor Football League.

Phillips' younger brother, John, is a former star at Virginia who played tight end in the NFL.

Phillips was a three-sport star at Bath County, leading the football team to a 49-5 overall record, a VHSL Group A Division championship in 2001 and state runner-up finishes in 2000 and 2003.

He completed his prep football career with 9,116 yards of total offense, 69 rushing touchdowns and 58 TD passes.

When he ended his career at William and Mary, Phillips ranked third in total offense and passing yardage on the school's all-time lists.

Staunton won just six games and lost 20 during Phillips' three seasons including a 3-7 mark in 2021.

Phillips inherits a Bath County program that went 2-13 under Fry's direction in two seasons. The Chargers, one of the smallest VHSL schools that plays football, have not posted a winning season since a 6-5 mark under Will Fields in 2010.

​

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

