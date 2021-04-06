Bath County, Patrick County, Graham claim district golf titles

Gardner's 73 was three strokes better than Halifax County's J.D. Cunningham.

At Forest Park C.C. (par 72)

Medalist -- Wil Gardner, Magna Vista, 73.

x-Patrick County (319) -- Jalen Hagwood 80, David Smith 79, Wesley Roberson 75, Tucker Swails 85.

Halifax County (328) -- J.D. Cunningham 76, Will Long 84, Jaxon Lloyd 81, Jackson Newton 93.

Magna Vista (336) -- Gardner 73, Patrick McCrickard 80, Cameron Robertson 87, Mason Newman 97.

George Washington (366) -- Ethan Casteel 82, Will Gunn 83, Sadie Gunn 103, Ella Payne 98.

Bassett (380) -- Camden Bryant 96, Sydney Witcher 83, Troy Carter 94, Chris Kallam 107.

Tunstall (inc.) -- Karington Brooks 99, Elliot Jones 111, Jackson Jones 122.

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

BLUEFIELD -- Richlands' Caleigh Street shot even-par 70 to win the individual title while Graham took the team crown at Fincastle Country Club.

Graham's score of 329 cleared Richlands by 33 strokes as both teams qualified for the Region 2D tournament next week.