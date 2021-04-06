Bath County, Patrick County, Graham claim district golf titles

HOT SPRINGS -- Matthew Keyser won the indvidual championship at 7-over-par 79 as he led Bath County to the Pioneer District golf team title at the Homestead's Old Course.
Bath's 366 team score was 63 shots ahead of second-place Eastern Montgomery, which also qualified for next week's Region 1C tournament the River Course.
At The Homestead Old Course (par 72)
Medalist -- Matthew Keyser, Bath County 79
x-Bath County (366) -- Keyser 79, Wyatt Harmon 91, Russell Ingram 95, Andrew Turner 101.
x-Eastern Montgomery (429) -- Zion Sawyers 91, Hunter Howard 97, Drew Smith 113, Ashton Lafon 128.
Covington (478) -- y-Justin Maloney 110, y-Charles White 119, y-Isaiah Hubble 123, Jenna Ruckel 126.
Narrows (inc.) -- y-Hunter Thornton 101, y-Dylan Wheeler 118.
x-team qualifier for Region 1C tournament.
y-individual qualifer for Region 1C tournament.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
MARTINSVILLE -- Magna Vista's Wil Gardner carded a 1-over-par 73 for the individual championship and Patrick County edged Halifax County by nine strokes for the team title Tuesday at Forest Park Country Club.
Gardner's 73 was three strokes better than Halifax County's J.D. Cunningham.
At Forest Park C.C. (par 72)
Medalist -- Wil Gardner, Magna Vista, 73.
x-Patrick County (319) -- Jalen Hagwood 80, David Smith 79, Wesley Roberson 75, Tucker Swails 85.
Halifax County (328) -- J.D. Cunningham 76, Will Long 84, Jaxon Lloyd 81, Jackson Newton 93.
Magna Vista (336) -- Gardner 73, Patrick McCrickard 80, Cameron Robertson 87, Mason Newman 97.
George Washington (366) -- Ethan Casteel 82, Will Gunn 83, Sadie Gunn 103, Ella Payne 98.
Bassett (380) -- Camden Bryant 96, Sydney Witcher 83, Troy Carter 94, Chris Kallam 107.
Tunstall (inc.) -- Karington Brooks 99, Elliot Jones 111, Jackson Jones 122.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
BLUEFIELD -- Richlands' Caleigh Street shot even-par 70 to win the individual title while Graham took the team crown at Fincastle Country Club.
Graham's score of 329 cleared Richlands by 33 strokes as both teams qualified for the Region 2D tournament next week.
SWD player of the year Tyler Sayers of Marion shot 80 and was one of five individual qualifiers for the region. Marion placed three strokes behind Richlands in third place at 365.
At Fincastle C.C. (par 70)
Medalist -- Caleigh Street, Richlands.
x-Graham (329) -- Abby Peterson 74, Brayden Surface 77, Alex Ramsey 85, Joe Tyson 93.
x-Richlands (362) -- Street 70, Colton Hartsock 93, Alex Mitchell 94, Elise Clevinger 105.
Marion (365) -- y-Tyler Sayers 80, Hunter Starkey 86, Parker Wolfe 99, Ethan Baggett 100, Preston Vanhoy 100.
Lebanon (407) -- y-Robbie Bundy 91, Paul Vencill 94, Hunter Musick 102, Nick Belcher 120.
Tazewell (462) -- Michaela Thomas 100, Landon Price 120, Axello Neo 121, Greta Cline 121.
Virginia High (inc.) -- y- Tyler Stanley 82, Caleb Leonard 83, Tyler Eller 114.
x-team qualifier for Region 2D tournament.
y-individual qualifer for Region 2D tournament.