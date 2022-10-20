Baylor, Prioleau and Clark boost Radford football team

RADFORD — There are three big reasons the Radford High School football team is undefeated.

One is receiver Marcell Baylor, who has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.

Another is receiver Parker Prioleau, whose last name is already quite familiar to Virginia Tech football fans.

And the third is quarterback Landen Clark, the team's record-breaking quarterback.

"Our pass threat is unlike any other in [Class 2]," Prioleau said before practice this week.

The Bobcats boast a 7-0 record.

"With the work we put in the offseason, I would say I'm not surprised," Baylor said. "Everybody wants to compete every day. … Now we've just got to stay on a steady road."

Baylor has state title dreams and is excited about his college future, but he is also in mourning. His father, D.J. Baylor, died last week.

"I wish he would get to see our state game," Baylor said. "We're still going to do it, but I wanted to see his smile when we won."

Baylor a future Hokie

Radford coach Michael Crist, whose team visits Floyd County on Friday, said Baylor has "all the physical qualities" needed to play for the Hokies.

The 6-foot-3, 192-pound Baylor verbally committed to the Hokies in May.

"I knew he was going to go far. And his dad knew it, too," said Baylor's mother, Crystal Brown, who was the partner of Baylor's father for the past 26 years.

"This offer that I got from Tech is so special … because it's something my dad wanted to do," Baylor said. "He always put his dreams into me. … I'm doing this for him, I'm doing this for Blacksburg, I'm doing this for Radford and I'm mainly doing it for my mom."

Baylor said he also had scholarship offers from Liberty, James Madison, Boston College, Old Dominion, Temple and UConn.

"He had a lot of choices. Him and his dad sat down and talked about it," Brown said. "He kind of told him he wanted to be closer to home."

After playing quarterback last season, Baylor is back at receiver this year.

Baylor has 25 catches for 698 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

Crist said Baylor and Prioleau have "high-end speed." But Baylor's height is also a plus.

"If I put the ball anywhere, he'll go up and get it," Clark said.

Baylor, who also play outside linebacker, plans to graduate from Radford in December so he can enroll at Tech in January and participate in spring practice.

"I really want to get in and spend time with guys … that do this as their job, … [not] like, 'Mom, can you come get me? Practice is over,’" Baylor said. "I just want to get to know guys, build bonds, … play football with guys that's going to push me harder than ever."

Baylor used to live with his parents but moved in with his oldest brother, Radford assistant football coach and former Radford High and Ferrum College player D.J. Baylor Jr., last year. Brown said it was because Marcell was "clashing" with his father. But Marcell continued to spend time at his parents' home.

Baylor's father died on Oct. 11 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center at the age of 49. He died of heart, kidney and liver failure, according to Brown. He had been on dialysis for a few months.

Brown said Marcell has his father's personality and athleticism.

"He always told me, 'Don't get a big head, but you're going to be good,” Baylor said.

Baylor likes to raise three fingers on each hand after he scores a touchdown in tribute to his father, who wore No. 33 for the Christiansburg High School football team.

"Everything feels different [now]," said Baylor, whose team did not have a game last week. "Regardless, I've got to go do this for him. It's something he would want me to do."

Prioleau the son of a Hokie

Prioleau's father is Virginia Tech safeties coach Pierson Prioleau, who was a two-time All-Big East safety for the Hokies. The former third-team All-American recorded 237 tackles for Tech before registering more than 400 tackles in a 12-year NFL career. He helped New Orleans win a Super Bowl.

"Him having such knowledge of the sport, it really helped me throughout my younger years and continues to now," Parker Prioleau said.

The Prioleaus have three children.

Parker's older brother, P.J. Prioleau, is a former Radford standout who now plays for the Hokies. He blocked a punt at Pittsburgh this season.

"We go to Tech for some family dinners," Parker said. "We go up there almost every Sunday."

Parker, a senior, did not join the Radford football team until midway through last season. He was on the Radford golf team as a freshman and sophomore and for the first part of his junior season.

"Golf was a fun sport," he said. "Some parts of me enjoyed golf a little bit more than football just because of how relaxing and fun the sport was."

But Radford football players talked Prioleau into switching teams last fall.

"I just felt like it was time to get back into the sport," Prioleau said. "I played football all throughout my childhood … in the yard and rec-league and stuff."

The 5-9, 154-pound Prioleau is a slot receiver and cornerback for Radford. He has 31 catches for 595 yards and eight TDs. He has also run for a touchdown.

"He has elite speed," Crist said. "We ask our guys to make reads and route adjust, and he … does those things really well. He's just really good at his craft."

Prioleau hopes to play college football next year.

Clark plays 'point guard'

Clark, a junior, has completed 77 of 112 passes for 1,740 yards and 29 touchdowns with no interceptions in Radford's Air Raid offense this season. He has also run for 238 yards and four TDs on 69 carries.

"He has a really strong arm," Prioleau said.

The 6-foot, 179-pound Clark has broken the Radford single-season mark of 28 TD passes that was set by Ken Alderman in 1972. That record is for the regular season and playoffs combined.

He has also eclipsed the Radford regular-season mark of 1,431 passing yards, which was set by Dontae Carter in 2008.

"It helps a lot knowing that somebody's going to be open," Clark said. "I have a good amount of time back there, so I have time to decide. One out of those four [receivers] is going to be open.

"It's almost like a point guard, dish it out and they do the work for you."

Clark was sidelined for part of last season with a broken foot. He did not play QB until Radford's regular-season finale and two Region C playoff games, sharing time with Baylor.

"I kind of sit back there and actually read [defenses this year], whereas last year it was kind of like, [look] pre-snap and go," Clark said. "Now it's look at stuff pre-snap and when I snap the ball, I'm still reading instead of picking who I'm going to throw to before the play."

Clark, who also plays safety, hopes to play college football. He has taken game-day visits to Virginia Tech and Coastal Carolina this fall.