Big plays, goal line stands spark Patrick Henry win

FREDERICKSBURG — The long and short of the story explained exactly how Patrick Henry knocked second-seeded Massaponax out of the Region 5D football playoff Friday night.
When they weren't scoring four touchdowns of 50 yards or more, the visiting Patriots stopped the Panthers on three key fourth-down plays — including two on their 1-yard line. They followed each with a quick 99-yard drive en route to a 42-27 regional quarterfinal victory.
"That's what it takes to beat a team as good as Massaponax. They're a really good program," Patrick Henry coach Alan Fiddler said. "Our defense executed at a high level, and we had big play after big play. Our big-time players really shined."
None more so than Carmelo Taylor. The versatile junior caught an 84-yard touchdown pass from Joey Beasley, unleashed a 94-yard scoring strike to Tashaun Webb and ran for two scores while succeeding Beasley as the Patriots' wildcat quarterback for the entire second half.
Webb also caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Beasley, and Chuck Webb ground out 211 yards on 21 punishing carries, with 179 of his yards coming in the second half against a Panthers defense that had been softened a bit by repeated big passing plays.
"Their skill guys, we knew they were going to be good," Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said. "We just had to not give up big plays. You're not going to beat too many people if you do."
Every bit as impressive as the 509 offensive yards the Patriots (8-3) amassed (on just 33 snaps) was their defensive effort. After having his freshmen team try to simulate Massaponax's triple-option offense in practice, Fiddler watched his defenders bend but rarely break.
On their first possession, the Panthers drove from their 26 to the Patrick Henry 1, but the Patriots stuffed quarterback Donte Hawthorne for no gain on fourth and goal.
"The way my D stopped them, that turned the whole energy around," Taylor said. "That got me hyped and gave us the upper hand."
Three plays later, Taylor sprinted past the Panthers' defense and caught Beasley's perfectly lofted pass over his shoulder for the game's first score.
The Patriots also swarmed Hawthorne twice more on fourth and short: at their 12 midway through the third period and again at the 1 in the final minute of the quarter. Taylor then connected with Tashaun Webb from 94 yards for a 28-14 lead after three quarters.
Taylor and Chuck Webb sealed the win with fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 54 and 42 yards, respectively.
Massaponax (7-2) piled up 285 rushing yards, including 119 by Tyheem Kimble, but uncharacteristically found its greatest success through the air. Hawthorne connected with tight end Nathaniel Quance five times for 137 yards and touchdowns of 65 and 25 yards.
It wasn't enough, though, to match Patrick Henry's chunk plays.
While the Patriots will be happy to make a second four-hour bus trip again next week, to Mountain View for a semifinal matchup, the Panthers saw an unusual season come to an abrupt end. Their first three games were called off because of COVID-19 restrictions (two from opponents, one of their own), and they saw their fourth suspended because of the in-game death of Woodbridge assistant coach Fred Moore.
"I'm not happy we lost, but I'm so proud of these guys," Ludden said. "To go from where we were to where we are now was amazing. We were not good at all when we started, but we made it this far."