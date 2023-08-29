The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday they have traded Northside High School graduate Carlos "Boogie" Basham to the New York Giants.

The Bills got a 2025 sixth-round draft pick in the deal, while the Giants got a 2025 seventh-round pick in addition to Basham.

Basham, a defensive end, was drafted out of Wake Forest by the Bills in the second round in 2021. Giants general manager Joe Schoen and Giants coach Brian Daboll both worked for Buffalo in 2021.

Basham had 37 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks in his two years with the Bills.

Basham's cousin, Franklin County graduate Tarell Basham, was cut by Cincinnati last week. Tarell Basham has played for Ohio University, the Indianapolis Colts, the New York Jets, the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans. The defensive end signed with the Bengals in April.