Billy Hicks remembers J.J. Redick's rise at Cave Spring

"He was probably 9 or 10 then," Hicks said. "Anytime there was a dead ball, he was out there shooting."

Hicks regularly watched Redick play middle school basketball.

"I can remember seeing him play as a seventh grader and thinking, 'Wow, he's going to be pretty good.’ But at that time, he was probably 5-10, 125 pounds," Hicks said with a laugh. "There's no way of projecting what he was going to do."

But when Redick was a ninth grader on the Cave Spring High School team, Hicks realized Redick was special.

"That's back in the day when [William] Fleming and [Patrick Henry] and Franklin County and Pulaski [County], all the schools we played in [Group] AAA, they had grown men. They had 18-year-old seniors. And he was making them look silly," Hicks said. "Nobody could guard him. The further out they guarded him, the further out he went.

"I can remember thinking to myself, 'He's really doing all this without being a great ball-handler.’ He didn't really turn into a very good ball-handler until after that."