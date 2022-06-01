Blacksburg boys fall to Western Albemarle in Region 4D soccer semifinal

BLACKSBURG — Western Albemarle High School’s move up to Class 4 has resulted in a high level of athletic success.

Some of it has been at the expense of the Blacksburg Bruins.

The Warriors already have won 2021-22 VHSL Class 4 state titles in boys cross country and boys swimming, two sports where Blacksburg perennially excels.

The Charlottesville-area school also knocked off Blacksburg in last week’s boys and girls Region 4D tennis finals.

Tuesday night at Bill Brown Stadium, the Warriors took out Blacksburg in the Region 4D boys soccer semifinals Tuesday night, ending the Bruins’ season with a 2-0 victory.

“They were outstanding,” Blacksburg coach Shelley Blumenthal said. “Truly a team. They were very technical, a lot of depth. And they were opportunistic also.”

That sums up Western Albemarle’s two goals, the first coming when Alex Keeton outfoxed the defense and poked home a loose ball in front of Blacksburg’s net after teammate Jamey Williamson sent a long ball into the box late in the first half.

“The first goal was definitely opportunistic,” Blumenthal said. “We had two guys, one headed the ball into the other guy’s back on our team. It sprung free and he buried it.”

Western’s 1-0 lead began looming large into the second half as repeated Blacksburg forays in front of the visitors’ goal were repelled by well-positioned Warriors defenders.

“They saved a couple right off the line,” Blumenthal said.

With 22:20 to play, Western Albemarle (14-2-2) all but ended the suspense when Will Graham sent a long cross to Connor Spano, who connected in traffic for a 2-0 lead.

“Our center back put a great run forward. We checked back in, Will put a great ball across and I was just there to clean it up,” Spano said.

Blacksburg’s attackers kept banging, but the result was the Bruins’ second scoreless night of the season with the other coming in a 0-0 tie against Salem in a River Ridge District game shortened by lightning.

Blacksburg, with just four seniors on the roster, finished 15-2-2.

“I’m proud of our guys. They gave it everything they could. Fifteen, two and two is a good season, a great season. Our kids showed they accomplished a lot. We have about four guys who didn’t play much because of injury this season.”

The Bruins-Warriors rivalry has a long history.

Blacksburg defeated Western Albemarle in the 1995 Group AA state final, the third of 13 championship teams coached by Blumenthal.

The Warriors returned the favor with victories over the Bruins in the 2014 and 2016 Class 3A finals.

“It played out in a lot of the ways we expected,” Western coach Milo Oakland said. “That’s respect to the way Blacksburg plays. They’re so consistent and they’re so physical. We knew we had to match the physicality they brought and we didn’t for large portions of the game.”

“Our backs played incredibly well, and that depth allowed us to explode forward. But we didn’t outwork them. We were just able to counter in some key moments and that was the difference.”

Western Albemarle will play for the region title Thursday at Jefferson Forest, a 2-1 overtime winner against E.C. Glass.

The Warriors won the 2019 Class 3 crown with a victory over Northside.

The boys soccer team simply is trying to keep pace with all the other successful programs in Crozet in the move into a higher enrollment classification.

“We knew coming into it that it was going to be better, bigger schools and we knew we could compete with everyone as long as we put in the work,” Spano said.

