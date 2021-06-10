Blacksburg boys win Class 4 tennis championship

Blacksburg boys tennis coach Magda Kanska pulled out a slip of paper prior to Thursday’s VHSL Class 4 championship match that showed the following numbers: 2017, 2016, 2005, 2002, 2000, 1996, 1994, 1986.
Those are the eight years Blacksburg has been a boys tennis state runner-up.
“I showed the kids how it’s not easy to win,” Kanska said.
Blacksburg’s boys weren’t buying it.
The Bruins quickly put together five straight-sets singles victories to claim the boys title for the second time in school history with a 5-0 win over Jamestown to conclude an undefeated season at Huntington Park in Newport News.
Region 4D singles champion Sammy Xiang won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, as did Alex Rodriguez-Fernandez at No. 3.
Jace Deck (No. 2), Ben Anderson (No. 5) and Cody Miller (No. 6) also posted victories, while Robert Cowan (No. 4) was in the second set after winning the first when the match ended.
The Bruins added the championship trophy to their only previous title in 2015.
“The kids were on fire,” Kanska said. “I have not seen them play that well. They meant it.”
Blacksburg won despite the early graduation of two-time Class 4 singles champion Frank Thompson, an early enrollee at Virginia Tech.
“He’s happy and sad at the same time,” Kanska said. “There’s nothing else he wanted more than the team [title].
“When we were leaving [Wednesday] he came and sent us off. A bunch of people came to the school to just wave us goodbye.”
Class 4 boys tennis hasn’t seen the last of Blacksburg.
Xiang, a junior who will play Friday in a singles semifinal, is one of four returnees in the Bruins’ top six. Xiang will attempt to become Blacksburg’s fifth singles champion in the last seven years the VHSL tournament has been held.
“We’re pretty confident, but it’s not over yet,” Kanska said.
CLASS 4 STATE TENNIS FINAL
Blacksburg 5, Jamestown 0
Singles
Sammy Xiang (B) d. Jackson Wagner, 6-0, 6-0; Jace Deck (B) d. Ishan Parikh, 6-3, 6-0; Alex Rodriguez-Fernandez (B) d. Aaron Squire, 6-0, 6-0; Robert Cowan (B) led Ben Sheriff, 7-5, 3-4, DNF; Ben Anderson (B) d. Garrett Bellin, 6-4, 6-1; Cody Miller (B) d. Johnathan Pratt, 6-4, 6-1.