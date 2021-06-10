Blacksburg boys win Class 4 tennis championship

Blacksburg boys tennis coach Magda Kanska pulled out a slip of paper prior to Thursday’s VHSL Class 4 championship match that showed the following numbers: 2017, 2016, 2005, 2002, 2000, 1996, 1994, 1986.

Those are the eight years Blacksburg has been a boys tennis state runner-up.

“I showed the kids how it’s not easy to win,” Kanska said.

Blacksburg’s boys weren’t buying it.

The Bruins quickly put together five straight-sets singles victories to claim the boys title for the second time in school history with a 5-0 win over Jamestown to conclude an undefeated season at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Region 4D singles champion Sammy Xiang won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, as did Alex Rodriguez-Fernandez at No. 3.

Jace Deck (No. 2), Ben Anderson (No. 5) and Cody Miller (No. 6) also posted victories, while Robert Cowan (No. 4) was in the second set after winning the first when the match ended.

The Bruins added the championship trophy to their only previous title in 2015.

“The kids were on fire,” Kanska said. “I have not seen them play that well. They meant it.”