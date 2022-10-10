Blacksburg, Floyd County and Ha win state golf titles

Blacksburg High School and Floyd County High School successfully defended their state golf titles Monday, while Salem’s Kathryn Ha won an individual state crown.

Blacksburg won the Class 4 state tournament for the second straight year. Floyd County captured the Class 2 tournament for the third straight season.

Blacksburg shot a 1-over 289 at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond. It was Blacksburg’s third state crown in the last six seasons.

Western Albemarle was second out of the eight teams in the Class 4 tournament with a 3-over 291.

“Jake Albert got hot and birdied the last two holes. … Without that, we would’ve tied Western Albemarle,” Blacksburg coach Rick Mattox said in a phone interview.

Ha, a Salem sophomore, won the individual title at the Class 4 tournament with a 5-under 67.

“I’m still in shock,” she said in a phone interview. “When I’m looking back on it in the future, I’m going to be really proud of myself. It’s probably one of the greatest accomplishments I’ve had so far in my golf career because not only was I competing against a few girls but [also] the male-dominated field.”

Ha, who has won junior golf titles on the Peggy Kirk Bell tour, said her practice round Sunday helped her on Monday.

“I kind of took in the course pretty quickly from the practice round, so I think that helped me be strategic with some holes,” she said. “And I made crucial putts when I needed to.”

Albert, a Blacksburg sophomore, was second out of the 60 golfers in the Class 4 tournament with a 4-under 68. Albert was the defending individual champ.

“He lipped out on 16. He said it hit the cup. … Otherwise he would’ve tied with Kathryn,” Mattox said.

“He’s a talent. He works at it. … He’s so good at such an early age.”

In addition to Albert, the other golfers who contributed to Blacksburg’s winning team score were sophomore Pierce Campbell, who tied for seventh with an even-par 72; junior Connor Catterson, who tied for 12th with a 2-over 74; and senior Samantha Skinner, who tied for 16th with a 3-over 75.

“They’re young and talented and they play well together,” Mattox said.

Salem’s Trey Joyce and Blacksburg’s Major Ewing and Sean Ruan tied for 23rd with a 4-over 76. Ean Sprinkle of Jefferson Forest tied for 33rd with an 8-over 80.

Class 2

Floyd County shot a 25-over 313 at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork to win its third straight Class 2 title.

“An amazing day,” Floyd County coach Dirk Davis said in a phone interview.

“A couple of years ago, we had a very strong group of seniors. They set the tone and showed the rest of the kids how to do things. … The kids work together constantly and they really enjoy being around each other. And it all goes back to that spring [2021] season and the seniors that we had that year.”

Marion was second out of the eight teams with a 50-over 338. James River was third with a 64-over 352.

Dylan Olinger of Bruton won the individual title with an even-par 72.

McKenzie Weddle of Floyd County finished second in the Class 2 tournament for the second straight year. Weddle, a senior who has verbally committed to Radford University, shot a 1-over 73.

“She works on her game 11 1/2 months out of the year,” Davis said. “She’s so committed to being the absolute best.”

Floyd County senior Ryne Bond tied for third out of the 60 golfers with a 3-over 75.

“They’re a pretty amazing 1-2 punch,” Davis said of Weddle and Bond. “[Bond] puts in a lot of work also.”

In addition to Weddle and Bond, the other golfers who contributed to Floyd County’s winning team score were freshmen Isaiah Cantrell, who tied for 11th with a 10-over 82, and freshman Peyton Mason, who finished 14th with an 83.

Davis praised his entire team for its work ethic.

“During the season, we had a match during the season canceled because of rain. And I canceled practice,” Davis said. “The weather cleared out and I went over to the golf course about 4:30 and every kid on my team was out there working on their game and on the range.”

Marion’s Grayson Sheets and Tyler Sayers tied Bond for third at 75.

Patrick County’s Wesley Roberson tied for ninth with a 9-over 81.

Jacson Shepherd of Glenvar tied for 15th with an 85.

James River’s Ryan Steger and Dylan Hicks tied for 18th with an 86. Haden Parker of James River tied for 23rd with an 88.

Jonathan Whitlow of Floyd County tied for 28th with a 90. Sam Bell of James River was 31st with a 92. Isaac Roberson and Ethan Baggett of Marion tied for 32nd at 94. Marion’s Parker Wolfe and Radford’s Graham Minarik tied for 35th with a 95.

Class 6

The Class 6 state tournament was held Monday at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.

Franklin County’s Sam Fansler tied for 29th out of 60 golfers with an 8-over 78.

Langley won the team title. Alina Ho of Langley won the individual title with a 3-under 67.

The other three state tournaments will be held Tuesday.