Blacksburg girls shut out Salem to win Region 4D soccer finals

BLACKSBURG — There’s no one in the state that knows how difficult it is to score on Blacksburg than Salem.

The Bruins (19-0) shut out Salem for the third time in four meetings this season with the latest victory coming on Thursday night in the Region 4D girls soccer finals.

Blacksburg senior forward Morgan Cheynet scored with 17:47 to go in the game to break a scoreless tie. The ball bounced around inside the box after a corner kick that forced Salem goalie Allison Kessell out of position and Cheynet just had to tap it in.

Salem was one of two teams to score on Blacksburg this season — the lone goal came on May 18 in the River Ridge District tournament championship — but only managed two shots on goal in the latest matchup.

The Spartans didn’t come all that close to pressuring Miller in the second half and the lone shot in the half came on a free kick that was more than 35 yards away from the goal. They didn't have a corner kick until there was less than two minutes left with the officials keeping time on the field.

The first half was plagued by a series of lightning delays, forcing the players to spend more time in the locker room than they did on the field. The opening kick was delayed nearly two hours and play was suspended with 20:22 left in the first half of a scoreless game thanks to another lightning strike in the area.

Blacksburg kept the pressure on Salem before and after the delay.

The Bruins had 11 shots on goal in the first half — Salem had two come more than 30 minutes apart — with Norin Bortz and Kylene Monaghan both missing uncontested shots over the crossbar.

Blacksburg’s best opportunity came with 12:30 left in the first half when Milla Santsaver-Jones got past Zada Craig with a juke move that gave her a clear path towards the net. She gave herself a difficult shot across her body by fading away from the goal.

Kessell made the diving stop to keep the game scoreless.

This story will be updated

