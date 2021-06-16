Blacksburg girls soccer blanks E.C. Glass 8-0 in region semifinal

BLACKSBURG — Blacksburg came into Wednesday’s Region 4D semifinal as the top seeded girls’ soccer team in the regional playoffs and the Bruins lived up to the seeding.
Blacksburg (11-0) got four unanswered goals from four different players in the game’s first 12 minutes as they went on to cruise to an 8-0 victory over E.C. Glass (8-4) on the turf of Bill Brown Stadium.
With the win the Bruins advance to the regional final on Friday where they will again get to host in front of their home fans.
The spectators on Wednesday barely had time to get comfortable in their seats before Blacksburg cracked the scoreboard when junior midfielder Katerina Leedy scored in the game’s third minute to make it 1-0.
Leila Massjouni followed that score just three minutes later with perhaps the most impressive goal of the day. The senior defender nailed a corner kick into the box that numerous players attempted to head, but the ball curved away from all of them untouched into the net to make it 2-0.
“Honestly, I thought one of my teammates had headed it. I didn’t know I had scored until later,” Massjouni said.
Massjouni, a team captain, is just grateful to have a chance to play with her teammates one more time after last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the cancellation, Massjouni said the team remained in contact with each other.
“We would go play pickup games as a team or go on hiking trips to keep the team chemistry going,” Massjouni said. “We’ve played together for a long time. I’ve known many of these girls since fourth grade.”
In the eighth minute junior forward Morgan Cheynet scored the first of her two goals on the day when she worked her way through the Hilltoppers’ defense scoring from close range to extend the advantage to 3-0.
Senior forward Ellie Gresh continued to display the Bruins’ scoring depth when she capped off the early offensive surge with a goal in the 12th minute to make it 4-0.
“We were ready to play tonight, but all season it’s been about everybody stepping up. It’s not just one player with us and that makes us real dangerous,” Blacksburg head coach Travis Eschenmann said.
While the offense was humming for Blacksburg, Bruin goalie Leah Daily was a spectator for the most part with the best seat in the house. The senior goalkeeper saw little action as the Bruins dominated play with possession on their side of the field. E.C. Glass didn’t get a shot on goal on Daily until midway through the first half on a free kick by the Hilltoppers’ Lydia Ashcroft.
“We came up against a team that was definitely superior that competed really well. They caught us early with those goals and broke our backs. We were a step behind most of the game, but in the end, I felt that we fought hard,” E.C. Glass head coach Todd Olsen said.