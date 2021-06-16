Blacksburg girls soccer blanks E.C. Glass 8-0 in region semifinal

“We would go play pickup games as a team or go on hiking trips to keep the team chemistry going,” Massjouni said. “We’ve played together for a long time. I’ve known many of these girls since fourth grade.”

In the eighth minute junior forward Morgan Cheynet scored the first of her two goals on the day when she worked her way through the Hilltoppers’ defense scoring from close range to extend the advantage to 3-0.

Senior forward Ellie Gresh continued to display the Bruins’ scoring depth when she capped off the early offensive surge with a goal in the 12th minute to make it 4-0.

“We were ready to play tonight, but all season it’s been about everybody stepping up. It’s not just one player with us and that makes us real dangerous,” Blacksburg head coach Travis Eschenmann said.

While the offense was humming for Blacksburg, Bruin goalie Leah Daily was a spectator for the most part with the best seat in the house. The senior goalkeeper saw little action as the Bruins dominated play with possession on their side of the field. E.C. Glass didn’t get a shot on goal on Daily until midway through the first half on a free kick by the Hilltoppers’ Lydia Ashcroft.