Blacksburg girls soccer season ends in state semifinal

BLACKSBURG — There was a reversal of roles at Bill Brown Stadium on Monday evening.

Coming into the Class 4 state semifinals, Blacksburg’s girls had been dominant on the soccer field throughout the season going undefeated while also rarely being challenged or even scored upon.

On Monday, however, the Bruins met their match in Dominion (15-0), which scored two unanswered first half goals and made Blacksburg stand up the rest of the way as the Titans ran away with a 6-1 victory to advance to the state final.

“You make one mistake in soccer and you are going to get penalized, and they put us in some bad situations where we made a couple of mistakes. A lot of teams have not done that to us,” Blacksburg head coach Travis Eschenmann said.

Dominion, the Region 4C champs out of Loudoun County, cracked the scoreboard first in the fourth minute when a cross from freshman striker Brooke Oswald connected with Nicole Calderon in front of the net. Calderon then placed a kick just out of the outstretched arms of Bruins’ goalie Leah Daily to make it 1-0.

The goal was the first allowed by Daily, a senior, in the postseason.