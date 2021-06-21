Blacksburg girls soccer season ends in state semifinal

BLACKSBURG — There was a reversal of roles at Bill Brown Stadium on Monday evening.
Coming into the Class 4 state semifinals, Blacksburg’s girls had been dominant on the soccer field throughout the season going undefeated while also rarely being challenged or even scored upon.
On Monday, however, the Bruins met their match in Dominion (15-0), which scored two unanswered first half goals and made Blacksburg stand up the rest of the way as the Titans ran away with a 6-1 victory to advance to the state final.
“You make one mistake in soccer and you are going to get penalized, and they put us in some bad situations where we made a couple of mistakes. A lot of teams have not done that to us,” Blacksburg head coach Travis Eschenmann said.
Dominion, the Region 4C champs out of Loudoun County, cracked the scoreboard first in the fourth minute when a cross from freshman striker Brooke Oswald connected with Nicole Calderon in front of the net. Calderon then placed a kick just out of the outstretched arms of Bruins’ goalie Leah Daily to make it 1-0.
The goal was the first allowed by Daily, a senior, in the postseason.
“That was absolutely huge. I think for us that was a big deal because we knew coming in that Blacksburg hadn’t been scored on very often. It showed our girls that they could put the ball in the back of the net,” Dominion head coach Michael Reles said.
The Titans doubled their advantage just six minutes later when junior midfielder Julienne Galie got to a loose ball in front of net putting it between the pipes to extend the lead to 2-0.
Like they did in the first half, Dominion needed little time to score after halftime as well. Just four minutes into the second half Oswald got behind the Bruin defense and scored her first goal of the day to make it 3-0.
Galie kept the offensive momentum going for Dominion four minutes later with her second goal of the evening to pull the Titans ahead 4-0.
Blacksburg (12-1) avoided a shutout in the game’s 50th minute when junior midfielder Kylene Monaghan placed a free kick from about 20 yards out just over the head of Dominion goalkeeper Katherine Clarke to cut the deficit to 4-1.
The Blacksburg score, though, was just a brief reprieve for the Bruins as Dominion’s Camila Carvajal pushed the Titans lead back to four goals with a score in the 64th minute and Ashley Cerino capped the scoring for Dominion with a goal in the 75th minute.
Despite the loss, Eschenmann was quick to point out the overall season was a success for the Bruins.
“It was a phenomenal season. When you get to the final four it’s a great year,” Eschenmann said. “There are only four teams in the state playing tonight and I’m glad to be one of them.”