Blacksburg girls sweep all 12 events in Region 4D swimming; Bruins also take boys title

CHRISTIANSBURG — Blacksburg’s girls won all 12 events, while the Bruins boys had nine first-place showings Wednesday as both claimed team championships in the Region 4D swim and dive meet at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

Julie Anderson swept the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 56.95 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (58.41), and Andrea Leng took the 50 free (24.56) and 100 backstroke (58.58) for Blacksburg.

The Bruins rolled up 274 points, far ahead of runner-up Salem’s 78.

Blacksburg outscored Salem 213-144 in the boys meet.

Nick Fillo won the 200 individual medley (1:59.89) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.74), while Lewis Rockwell swept the 50 free (22.27) and 100 free (48.68).

Salem’s Boone Fleenor took the boys 200 free (1:46.37) and 100 butterfly (53.16).

REGION 4D

At Christiansburg Aquatic Center

Boys team scores

1. Blacksburg (Bbg) 213, 2. Salem (Sal) 144, 3. E.C. Glass (ECG) 70, 4. Amherst County (Amh) 32.

Boys results