Blacksburg has a strong showing in River Ridge District golf tourney
Blacksburg has a strong showing in River Ridge District golf tourney

PULASKI — After coming up one shot short of a state title last spring, Blacksburg looks ready to make another postseason run in Class 4 this fall.

Senior David Zhang earned medalist honors with a 5-under 67 while teammates Jake Albert and Samantha Skinner each posted even par rounds of 72 to lead Blacksburg to the team title on Monday afternoon in the River Ridge District Tournament at Thorn Spring Golf Course.

“We’re really doing well, and David’s 67 was just exceptional, obviously. Hopefully were rounding into a good shape to get back to states. We certainly would like to get back there again,” Blacksburg head coach Rick Mattox said.

Blacksburg compiled a winning score of 285 to easily outpace runner-up Salem’s final total of 311. Hidden Valley was close behind in third at 313.

Last April Blacksburg finished one shot behind eventual state champ Jamestown in the Class 4 state tourney at Glenrochie Country Club. With a quick turnaround back to a regular fall season, Mattox says his team is motivated and ready to get another shot at Jamestown next month.

“David, Jake and Samantha have been playing really well and we’re just hoping that one of those other characters brings that fourth score,” Mattox said.

On Monday Pierce Campbell came up with that needed fourth score for the Bruins carding a 2-over 74 for a fifth-place individual finish, which put four Blacksburg golfers in the top five for the day.

Before states, however, the 4D regional tournament will be held next Monday on a course the Bruins are very familiar with at Hidden Valley Country Club.

“We’ve already played there twice this year. It’s basically Hidden Valley and Salem’s home course,” Mattox said.

Salem’s runner-up finish was led by Kathryn Ha who posted a 3-over 75. Taylor Davis (77) and Macy Johnson (79) also shot under 80 for the Spartans.

Hidden Valley’s Harrison Withers finished as individual runner-up posting the only other under par round on the day besides Zhang’s with a 2-under 69. Despite the individual success, Withers, a senior, was focused on team goals as the Titans move on to the Region 3D tournament at Draper Valley next Tuesday.

“This was my last district match and next week might be my last high school match. I just wanted to give my all and help the team advance,” Withers said. “I wanted to set a good tone for next week. Some of my teammates might not be happy with their scores, but I want to keep their chins up because next week is the biggest tournament of our season.”

River Ridge District golf tournament results

At Thorn Spring G.C. (par 72)

Medalist – David Zhang, Blacksburg 67.

Results

Blacksburg (285) – Zhang 67, Jake Albert 72, Samantha Skinner 72, Pierce Campbell 74, Sean Ruan 76, Eli Haile 83

Salem (311) – Kathryn Ha 75, Taylor Davis 77, Macy Johnson 79, Trey Joyce 80, Hunter King 87, Andrew Rea 89

Hidden Valley (313) – Harrison Withers 69, Richard Hearp 79, Emerson Bartley 82, Grayson Bartlett 83, Tanner Whitely 91, Brady Bartlett 93

Patrick Henry (325) – Tommy Fitchett 79, Jack Faulkner 80, Maxwell Stevens 83, Sam Dowdy 83, Bass Beasley 87, Durbin Stevens 88

Cave Spring (340) – Nate Faulkner 75, Owen Bright 76, Precilia Kinsley 94, Drew Harder 95, Rio Rupert 101

Pulaski County (341) – C. Moore 79, N. Burchett 85, T. Singleton 87, B. Moore 90, A. Moore 92, B. Boyd 109

Christiansburg (-) Josh Cummins 88, Dylan Carr 107, Calvin Rezac 114

