Blacksburg has a strong showing in River Ridge District golf tourney

PULASKI — After coming up one shot short of a state title last spring, Blacksburg looks ready to make another postseason run in Class 4 this fall.

Senior David Zhang earned medalist honors with a 5-under 67 while teammates Jake Albert and Samantha Skinner each posted even par rounds of 72 to lead Blacksburg to the team title on Monday afternoon in the River Ridge District Tournament at Thorn Spring Golf Course.

“We’re really doing well, and David’s 67 was just exceptional, obviously. Hopefully were rounding into a good shape to get back to states. We certainly would like to get back there again,” Blacksburg head coach Rick Mattox said.

Blacksburg compiled a winning score of 285 to easily outpace runner-up Salem’s final total of 311. Hidden Valley was close behind in third at 313.

Last April Blacksburg finished one shot behind eventual state champ Jamestown in the Class 4 state tourney at Glenrochie Country Club. With a quick turnaround back to a regular fall season, Mattox says his team is motivated and ready to get another shot at Jamestown next month.

“David, Jake and Samantha have been playing really well and we’re just hoping that one of those other characters brings that fourth score,” Mattox said.