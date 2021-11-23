Blacksburg High's football coach steps down after winless season

The Bruins finished 6-5 in 2019, then lost star quarterback and linebacker Parker Epperley to a season-ending injury in the spring that didn’t completely heal until Week 4 of this season.

“Parker got injured on the first play of the second half of that first game against Salem,” Sloss said. “He was our best defensive player too. He had over 100 tackles his sophomore year. That was huge.”

Blacksburg was outscored 275-7 last season. This year’s team scored 74 points in nine games with a 10th game forfeited to Salem.

The 2018 easily is the career head coaching highlight for Sloss, whose four-year record at Carroll County from 2014-17 was 5-35.

“We had a good group of coaches and players [in 2018],” he said. “That’s a season I’ll never forget. In just the span of two years, man, it goes from one extreme to the other.”

Sloss said he plans to remain as a physical education teacher at Blacksburg High School.

He said he has no plans to coach football at any level in 2022.

“I want to take the year off,” Sloss said. “Sometimes I feel like I should have done it when I left Carroll County, but I walked into a pretty good situation.

“After that, it got lean real fast.”

