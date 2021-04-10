Blacksburg, Salem's Joyce claim Region 4D golf championships

BLACKSBURG -- Salem's Trey Joyce fired a 5-under-par 72 to take individual honors, while Blacksburg's score of 294 topped Salem by 12 strokes for the team title Friday in the Region 4D golf tournament at Blacksburg Country Club.
Joyce bested Blacksburg's Davis Young by four strokes with Halifax County's J.D. Cunningham third at 72.
Joyce, Cunningham and Amherst County's Brice Reichard qualified for the Class 4 state tournament along with Blacksburg's team.
At Blacksburg C.C. (par 72)
Medalist -- Thomas Joyce, Salem 67.
x-Blacksburg (294) -- Davis Young 71, David Zhang 73, Sean Ruan 73, Abby Hunter 77, Samantha Skinner 77.
Salem (306) -- y-Joyce 67, Hunter King 78, Alex Rea 80, Josh Kiser 81.
E.C. Glass (323) -- Penn Willman 76, Camp Conner 81, Jackson Laughon 82, John Waterworth 84.
Halifax County (323) -- y-J.D. Cunningham 72, Will Long 80, Jackson Lloyd 86, Jackson Newton 87.
Jefferson Forest (330) -- Caleb DeBass 76, Conner Kail 77, Jaden Trent 87, John Toney 90.
Pulaski County (350) -- Bay Moore 85, Campbell Moore 85, Anderson Moore 86, Noah Burchett 94.
Amherst County (353) -- Brice Reichard 76, Anthony Souza 77, Fulton Fitzgerald 98, Christian Harris 102.
George Washington (357) -- Ethan Casteel 84, Will Gunn 86, Ella Payne 93, Sadie Gunn 94.
x-team qualifier for Class 4 championship.
y-individual qualifier for Class 4 championship.
BASEBALL
North Cross 9, Blue Ridge School 3
Connor Lange's two-run homer run extended the lead as the host Raiders (5-2) topped the Barons (2-1).
Davis Yeaman and Drew Slemp each had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
Ashton Shannon picked up the win with three shutout innings, striking out five.
GIRLS SOCCER
Highland School 8, North Cross 0
WARRENTON -- Olivia Simmons netted five goals as the Hawks shut out the visiting Raiders.
Natalie Jensen posted three saves for North Cross.
