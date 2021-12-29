Blacksburg shuts down Liberty Christian, advances to final with Northside

There are dry spells.

There are droughts.

And then there are parched, Sarahan, lost on a desert island with no water disasters that might occur once in a basketball career.

Witness Wednesday’s semifinal in the Northside Invitational boys tournament at Northside High School between Blacksburg and Liberty Christian.

Blacksburg kept LCA dry from the field for the game’s 14 minutes, opening a 26-point lead on the way to a 51-26 victory over the previously unbeaten Bulldogs to earn a berth in Thursday’s championship game against Northside.

The Vikings defeated Christiansburg 88-41 in the second semifinal.

Blacksburg (7-1) scored the game’s first 16 points before LCA’s Sebastian Akins hit two free throws with 52.5 seconds left in the opening quarter.

The Bulldogs (9-1) went another seven minutes before they finally scratched from the field with 1:54 before halftime.

By then, the Bruins led 28-2 and the outcome was no longer in doubt.

“Never been involved in one like that as a player or a coach,” Blacksburg coach Doug Day said. “I’m just glad I was on the good side of it.”

That person was LCA head coach Paul Redgate.

“Obviously, that was something I hope we never experience again,” Redgate said. “Maybe the feeling they have right now is ‘embarrassed’ and it will fuel us going forward.”

Blacksburg got extra in its tank from super-sub Sam Davis, who was summoned early after starter Keegan Appea picked up two early fouls.

Davis arrived early and stayed late, scoring a game-high 19 points including four 3-pointers.

“He’s got the ability to stroke the ball,” Day said. “He can defend inside. He can defend a guard. He rebounds well. He’s very versatile. That helps when you can play defense on multiple players.”

Blacksburg will seek its first NIT title in three trips to the final against six-time defending champion Northside, which has not lost in its holiday tournament since 2013.

Unlike LCA, the Vikings had no trouble scoring as all five Northside starters had a least one field goal by the 4:33 mark of the first quarter against Christiansburg.

The host team roared to a 29-14 lead after one quarter and a 48-29 halftime edge courtesy of a blistering fast break that produced 20 field goals in the first half alone.

Often, Northside simply turned defensive rebounds or turnovers into three-on-one breaks and layups before the Blue Demons could even reach the Vikings to commit a foul.

Lawrence Cole had 13 of his game-high 20 points in the first half and Aryion Journiette added 12 of his as nine Northside players scored in the opening two periods.

Reserve D.J. Via finished it off by sinking five 3-pointers in the game’s final two minutes as the Vikings (8-1) outscored the Blue Demons 28-4 in the fourth quarter.

Six-foot-seven senior Jacob Moles led Christiansburg (5-5) with 16 points, while Tyrique Taylor had 12.

The game was marred with 1:03 left in the third quarter when bespectacled Christiansburg coach Mike Hunter was struck in the face by a deflected ball and went down in front of the Blue Demons’ bench.

Hunter was attended to by trainers before he was helped off the court. Assistant coach Jacob Underwood ran the team for the remainder of the game.

Hunter was in good condition after the game.

“It stung him a pretty good shot with those glasses on,” Northside coach Bill Pope said. “I’ve had that happen myself. Hopefully, he’s well and he’ll get back.”

There was no getting back to defend Northside’s transition game, which features a 10-man rotation including freshmen Cy Hardy and Mykell Harvey.

“We’re trying to get down the floor,” Pope said. “We were able to do that tonight. We’ll see tomorrow night. Blacksburg is really good.”

