Blacksburg sweeps Region 4D indoor track titles; Arnold wins four events for Pulaski County girls

AMHERST -- Blacksburg took both team titles, while Pulaski County's Kelsey Arnold won four girls individual events Tuesday in the Region 4D indoor track and field meet, held outdoors at Amherst County High School.
The Bruins outscored Pulaski County 182-173 in the boys meet. Blacksburg rolled up 214 points to take the girls title with Amherst County second at 105.
Arnold swept the 55 meters (7.87 seconds), 55 hurdles (9.32), long jump (16 feet, 7 inches) and triple jump (36-5 1/2).
Boys team scores
1. Blacksburg (Bbg) 182, 2. Pulaski County (Pul) 173, 3. Amherst County (Amh) 67, 4. E.C. Glass (ECG) 51, 5. Halifax County (Hal) 21, 6. Salem (Sal) 16.
Boys results
55 meters -- 1. Fowler (Pul) 6.84, 2. Lyman (Pul) 6.85, 3. Miller (Bbg) 6.94; 300 -- 1. Hager (Bbg) 36.96, 2. Fowler (Pul) 38.05, 3. Gregory (Amh) 38.90; 500 -- 1. Ruiz (Bbg) 1:08.66, 2. Fowler (Pul) 1:09.28, 3. Gregory (Amh) 1:09.43; 1,000 -- 1. Schmitt (Bbg) 2:50.16, 2. Bibeau (Bbg) 2:50.44, 3. Barnett (ECG) 2:50.77; 1,600 -- 1. Rutherford (Bbg) 4:43.60, 2. Kinder (Pul) 4;48.30, 3. Henzey (Sal) 4:49.84; 3,200 -- 1. Dinkel (Bbg) 10:20.86, 2. Hull (Pul) 10:53.39, 3. King (Pul) 11:00.74; 55 hurdles -- 1. Idore (Amh) 8.40; 2. Suthers (Pul) 8.44, 3. Crowe (Bbg) 9.22; 800 relay -- 1. Pulaski County 1:34.27, 2. Blacksburg 1:34.39; 1,600 relay -- 1. Blacksburg 3:39.68, 2. Pulaski County 3:40.00, 3. Amherst County 4:09.21; 3,200 relay -- 1. Blacksburg 8:34.54, 2. Pulaski County 8:43.00, 3. E.C. Glass 9:04.94; High jump -- 1. Waller (Hal) 6-6, 2. Miller (Bbg) 6-2, 3. Gulley (Pul) 6-0; Pole vault -- 1. Moore (Amh) 14-0, 2. Gregory (Amh) 10-0, 3. McDonald (Bbg) 8-0; Long jump -- 1. Waller (Hal) 21-2, 2. Pearson (ECG) 20-8, 3. Hill-Lewis (Pul) 19-7 1/4; Triple jump -- 1. Hill-Lewis (Pul) 41-7 1/2, 2. Lyman (Pul) 41-3 1/2, 3. Gulley (Pul) 39-2 1/2; Shot put -- 1. Turner (Pul) 47-1, 2. Williams (ECG) 45- 1/2, 3. Lucia (Bbg) 37-3.
Girls team scores
1. Blacksburg (Bbg) 214, 2. Amherst County 105, 3. Pulaski County 82, 4. E.C. Glass 41, 5. Salem 17, 6. George Washington (GW) 14, 7. Halifax County 4.
Girls results
55 meters -- 1. Arnold (Pul) 7.87, 2. Younger (GW) 7.91, 3. Krouscas (Bbg), 7.93; 300 -- 1. Krouscas (Bbg) 44.49, 2. Arnold (Pul) 45.76, 3. Younger (GW) 46.05; 500 -- 1. Garza (Bbg) 1:25.01, 2. Woolwine (Pul) 1:25.98, 3. McGehee (Bbg) 1:29.08; 1,000 -- 1. Link (Bbg) 3:08.62, 2. Handel (ECG) 3:24.54, 3. Finch (Bbg) 3:27.54; 1,600 -- 1. A.Griggs (Bbg) 5:30.77, 2. Castle (Pul) 5:56.03, 3. N.Griggs (Bbg) 6:05.68; 3,200 -- 1. Jones (Bbg) 12:28.47, 2. McDonald (Bbg) 13:00.28, 3. Castle (Pul) 13:12.70; 55 hurdles -- 1. Arnold (Pul) 9.32, 2. Szefc (Bbg) 9.61, 3. Littlejohn (Bbg) 9.74; 800 relay -- 1. Blacksburg 1:50.67, 2. Amherst County 1:53.02; 1,600 -- 1. Blacksburg 4:35.34; 3,200 relay -- 1. Blacksburg 12:31.95; High jump -- 1. Kehlenbeck (Bbg) 4-8, 2. Arnold (Pul) 4-8, 3. Cabel (Amh) 4-8; Pole vault -- 1. Stinson (ECG) 8-6, 2. Zier (Bbg) 8-0, Belleville (Bbg) 7-0; Long jump -- 1. Arnold (Pul) 16-7, 2. Kiana Smith (Amh) 15-8 1/4, 3. Kendra Smith (Amh) 15-1 3/4; Triple jump -- 1. Arnold (Pul) 36-5 1/2, 2. Kiara Smith (Amh) 34-3 3/4, 3. Kim (Bbg) 32-3; Shot put -- 1. Memmer (Sal) 33-6 1/2, 2. Rucker (ECG) 28-3 1/2, 3. Dunnigan (Pul) 27-3.