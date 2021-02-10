Blacksburg sweeps Region 4D indoor track titles; Arnold wins four events for Pulaski County girls

AMHERST -- Blacksburg took both team titles, while Pulaski County's Kelsey Arnold won four girls individual events Tuesday in the Region 4D indoor track and field meet, held outdoors at Amherst County High School.

The Bruins outscored Pulaski County 182-173 in the boys meet. Blacksburg rolled up 214 points to take the girls title with Amherst County second at 105.