Blacksburg sweeps team titles at Region 4D cross country meet

BLACKSBURG — Blacksburg High School swept the team titles at the Region 4D cross country championships Tuesday.

Blacksburg (which hosted the meet), Western Albemarle and Jefferson Forest finished 1-2-3 in both the boys' and girls' team standings. The top three teams in each race earned bids to the Class 4 state tournament.

Blacksburg won the girls' title with 32 points to Western Albemarle's 50 points. Blackburg won the boys' crown with 34 points to Western Albemarle's 48.

Zoie Lamanna of Jefferson Forest won the girls' race, while Blacksburg's Conner Rutherford won the boys' crown.

Lamanna had a time of 18:33.9 on the 5,000-meter course. Blacksburg's Reese Bradbury (19:03.9) was second.

“I was mainly just trying to go out there and get the points for the team,” Lammana said. “And get myself some confidence going into states, too.”

Lamanna, who was second in last year's regional meet and fourth at the state meet, credited her mental resilience and training regime for her success this year.

“Focusing on my recovery, doing stretches, doing post- and pre-run routines,” she said. “I think my problem last year was letting myself know that I was capable of being a good athlete. I belong on that line with all the top girls in Virginia and I'm ready to race and compete with them.”

Bradbury placed third in last year's regional meet and eighth in the state meet.

“This is the best I’ve felt all season. It was super fun to run against Zoie,” Bradbury said. “I love Zoie. She’s one of the sweetest people I've ever met. We were talking two days ago.”

Another cog in Blacksburg's success was Allie McDonald, who took third (20:17).

“I found out I was anemic recently, so I’ve been getting my iron up. So as the season goes, it’s been getting better,” McDonald said. “I definitely feel like this was a really good race for me, and I guess you could say a breakout race.”

The boys' race went a little different it was neck and neck between Conner

Rutherford won the boys' race with a time of 15:39.2 on the 5,000-meter course. Western Albemarle's Owen Shifflett (15:54) was second, and Jefferson Forest's Alex Jordan (15:58.5) was third.

The three runners were neck-and-neck until they bent the corner. Then things changed in Rutherford’s favor.

“I rely a lot on my kick and I was also running scared because on a hill I almost got passed. So I had to send it and try not to let him catch up,” said Rutherford, who was fourth at last year's state meet.

His biggest motivators are his family and Bruins coach Stephen Howard.

“I hear my dad whistling in the background, and he just makes me go faster,” he said. “Also my coach, he’s just always there for us and knows exactly what to say to get us ready for the race.”

Jordan’s goal was to place first or second, but the last loop was challenging.

“We went out really fast and credit to Conner Rutherford but just that last [1,000 meters), I sadly just couldn't hang on,” Jordan said. “But just gotta be positive about it and say that I still went out and did my best.”

Jordan said he’s been able to stay injury-free this season after he took some health advice from Lamanna.

“I designate one hour every night to a heating pad, massage gun, foam rolling, stick rolling and then leg elevation for 15 minutes to knock the lactic acid out," he said. “The elevation helps your legs feel better for tomorrow. If you're a runner you know some mornings you groan and wish you didn’t run the previous day.”

The Class 4 state championship will be held Nov. 12 in Leesburg.