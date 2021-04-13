Blacksburg teams win Region 4D cross country; Jefferson Forest runners win individual titles

BLACKSBURG -- Jefferson Forest runners swept both individual titles while Blacksburg took the boys and girls team championships Tuesday at Blacksburg High School.

JF senior Timothy Krone took the boys race in 16 minutes, 53 seconds with Blackburg's Landon Dinkel second in 17:06.

Freshman Zoie Lamanna won the girls race in 19:43, edging Blacksburg's Annika Griggs by two seconds.

Blacksburg and runner-up Jefferson Forest qualified both teams for next week's Class 4 state meet in Leesburg.

Boys team scores

1. x-Blacksburg (B) 29, 2. x-Jefferson Forest (JF) 34, 3. Pulaski County (PC) 66, 4. E.C. Glass (ECG) 113, 5. Salem (S) 156, 6. Amherst County (AC) 179, 7. Halifax County (HC) 182.

Boys top 15

1. Timothy Krone (JF) 16:53, 2. Landon Dinkel (B) 17:06, 3. Jonathan Goerlich (B) 17:11, 4. Brannon Adams (JF) 17:22, 5. Ben Schmitt (B) 17:25, 6. Conner Rutherford (B) 17:26, 7. Alex Jordan (JF) 17:31, 8. y-Evan Hull (PC) 17:36, 9. y-Zach Fox (PC) 17:38, 10. Will Schepens (JF) 17:43, 11. y-Garrett Kinder (PC) 17:44, 12. Jed Dudley (JF) 17:45, 13. Vance Ruiz (B) 18:00, 14. Lance Jonzen (JF) 18:10, 15. Wes King (PC) 18:25.