Blacksburg's 3-point deluge washes away Halifax County in first round playoff

BLACKSBURG — Blacksburg coach Doug Day may have had a flashback to his college playing days watching his Bruins’ squad play on Friday night.

Day, who at one time had the NCAA career record in made 3-pointers while playing at Radford University, saw Blacksburg drain nine 3-pointers over the first three quarters to build a comfortable margin and go on to win a 65-54 decision over Halifax County in a Region 4D first-round matchup.

“We’ve got a group that can shoot the ball from downtown," Day said. "We have multiple guys that can make them."

Senior guard Matthew Joyce led the Bruins’ offensive attack with a game-high 15 points, which included three 3-pointers.

“It felt good," Joyce said. "The last couple of games we’ve had a couple of guys that we’re hot, but I thought tonight we had a lot of guys. They were all nailing them and its coming at the right time."

Six different Bruins connected at least once from behind the 3-point line. That group included senior Cody Miller, who was Blacksburg’s other double-figurer scorer on the night with 11 points.

Halifax County’s only lead came at 3-2 in the first quarter. The Bruins (16-7) led by as many as eight points in the first half but could never pull away from the Comets (9-10), with Blacksburg taking a 32-26 lead into halftime.

The third quarter, however, would prove to be different as the Bruins outscored Halifax 20-10, which included a 14-5 run to end the period.

The Comets were led by 6-foot-3 senior center Zacharich Carter, who finished with 11 points. The big man, though, was contained most of the night by the Bruins’ defense.

“We knew coming in that he was a force inside," Day said of Carter. "We knew we had to do a good job on him defensively tonight."

The third-seeded Bruins will now move on to the regional semifinals on Tuesday night when they’ll look for another balanced performance from their entire squad.

“Some of the teams we have played haven’t been as deep as us and that’s one of our strengths,” Joyce said. “We have all the right pieces to make a run.”