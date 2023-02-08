CHRISTIANSBURG — Western Albemarle dominated the Region 4D swim meet for the second year in a row at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center on Wednesday, winning the girls and boys titles.

The Warriors’ girls won seven events to total 542 points, beating Blacksburg High School (427) by 115. Jefferson Forest was third with 343 points.

Blacksburg’s Annabelle Badgley won the girls 500 free in 5 minutes, 24.26 seconds.

“I swam at [states] my freshman year and that’s actually where I got my best time [in this event],” Badgley said. “I’m definitely getting close to that time though. I think that might be close to the best I’ve gone all season.

“I’m happy that I’m getting closer to my best.”

Blacksburg coach Chris Reilly praised Badgley and said it takes commitment to become a top swimmer.

“The really good kids swim basically 49-50 weeks a year. They usually do one-two workouts a day and probably an hour and a half in the morning, then two hours in the evening,” Reilly said. “Plus, they do weights and those are the cream of the crop, who are winning state championships.

“For the high school swimmers, they train about three-four months a year, which is about the length of the high school season. And there’s a spot for them in high school, which is fantastic for high school swimming. But the top ones at states will be the ones that are training nearly 50 weeks a year.”

Jefferson Forest coach Sandy Lotz said that she likes to make practice competitive and that helped her girls do well in the swim meet.

“We had a lot of kids that work really hard," Lotz said, "and when they put that effort forward to swim in a facility like this, it makes a huge difference."

On the boys side, the winning margin was closer as Western Albemarle totaled 478 points, beating Jefferson Forest (414) by 64 points. Blacksburg was third with 348 points.

Jefferson Forest’s Owen Widzisz won the boys 50 free in 22.23 seconds, which was a personal best. After being home-schooled last year, this is Widzisz's first time competing at the Region 4D swim meet.

“This was fun, I like it. I swim club outside of school and that’s actually how I got into swimming,” Widzisz said. “But practice helped [me get to this point].”

Jefferson Forest’s Carter Rice won the boys 500 free in 4:57.94, which was a personal best.

“I was very surprised that I went that fast. I’ve been trying to break five minutes for a while,” Rice said. “In the states, I was 4:59.38 and I finally beat that.”

Salem’s boys, who finished fourth overall, also got a victory late in the day when Zach Easter pulled away from Widzisz to win the boys 100 butterfly in 53.92.

“I was thinking I need to push harder, keep up my tempo and don’t lose on the second half, which is a big thing for me,” Easter said. “Usually, my issue is that I’ll lose on the second half, but I think I held up pretty well for that one.

“My coaches are always very supportive and they’ll listen to what you’ll say.”

The Class 3 and 4 swim and dive state championships will be held in Richmond at the Collegiate School Aquatics Center on Feb. 16-18. The Class 1 and 2 swim and dive state championships will be held Feb. 17-18 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.