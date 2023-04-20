BLACKSBURG — For some people, running 5 kilometers in a cross-country meet or 1,600 meters in a track and field meet would be torture.

But it brings peace for Blacksburg High School senior Conner Rutherford.

“It’s very calming to me,” Rutherford said. “It’s the least stressful part of my day if I can just be alone with my thoughts.”

The University of Georgia signee won the Virginia Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year award in January.

“It was definitely very fun because my coach texted during first period,” Rutherford said. “I had a text that said, ‘Hey you won Gatorade player of the year,’ and I was just shocked.’”

Rutherford won the award after winning five races during the cross-country season in the fall. He finished first at the VHSL Class 4 championships with a time of 15:46, becoming the first Blacksburg boy to win a state individual cross-country title since Nick Link in 2012. His victory helped Blacksburg win the team title.

He followed that up with a signature win at the Nike Cross Southeast Regionals with a time of 15:02.2.

“I don’t mind the weather. When it’s super hot a lot of people can get down, but I kind of enjoy it,” he said.

Rutherford won the first individual state title of his high school career last year with a time of 4:17.58 in the 1,600 at the VHSL Class 4 boys outdoor track and field championships.

“I’m competitive in just about everything I do,” Rutherford said. “I try to compete with myself and just be better the next day.”

At the VHSL Class 4 indoor championships last month, he won the 1,600 meters in 4:14.90 after coming in seventh the previous year. He helped the Blacksburg boys capture their second team title of the 2022-23 school year.

If the Blacksburg boys can add the Class 4 outdoor track and field team title to their collection in June, they will finish the school year with the state triple crown of cross-country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field team titles — a feat the school has never accomplished.

Rutherford hasn’t been running in local meets during this outdoor season, but he will be running at the Carolina Distance Carnival on Sunday and at the prestigious Penn Relays next week.

Rutherford will return to running locally at the regional championships at William Fleming.

Future Bulldog

Rutherford accepted a partial scholarship offer from Georgia in February over a partial offer from Virginia Tech.

“I’ve been here for four years and that’s kind of what pushed me towards Georgia,” Rutherford said.

“Virginia Tech was really nice and I enjoyed everything there, but I just think the feeling of exploring new objects would be fun.”

Blacksburg coach Stephen Howard had encouraged Rutherford to reach out last summer to Patrick Henner, who is Georgia’s head cross-country coach and assistant track and field coach for the distance events. Henner began his coaching career at Blacksburg High School.

“He had sent me an email and then obviously I followed up and then we talked a few times and we had him down here for a visit,” Henner said in a phone interview. “Then he put up some good marks [during the indoor season] and it just kind of went from there.”

Henner said Rutherford’s versatility impressed him.

“He’s run well in the 1,000 meters,” Henner said. “He’s run well in the mile. He’s run good in the 2-mile and then he’s also run really good at cross-country, too. So, I think the fact that he’s just a strong athlete and has great range is what has impressed me.”

Rutherford said Georgia is known to be a sprinters’ school, whereas he is a long-distance runner. So early in the process, he questioned if Georgia would be a good fit. But after going on an unofficial visit to Georgia, he realized that the school was a perfect fit.

“When they made that offer, I realized they think I can help just as much as I … think I can help them,” Rutherford said.

Texas native

Rutherford grew up in College Station, Texas, where he played a plethora of sports.

When Rutherford’s mother got a job as a department head and professor at Virginia Tech, the family moved the summer before Rutherford’s ninth grade year.

The day before Rutherford’s freshman year at Blacksburg High School, his dad sat him down and told him to pick one sport to focus on. The reasoning Rutherford’s dad gave him was, ‘You don’t have time to do everything.’”

Rutherford loved running, so he decided to focus on cross-country and track.

“I really liked the feeling of [breaking a personal record] and just getting better with every race,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford became one of the Bruins’ best runners as a sophomore.

“Over COVID, I was training a lot and I couldn’t really tell that I was getting better,” Rutherford said. “And then we came back and I moved up into the third spot on our team and realized, ‘This is pretty good,’ as a sophomore.”

“The first time I saw him run at his outdoor meet during his sophomore year the day after I got hired, …. I was like, ‘Man, this kid is going to be good,’” Howard said. “He puts in the effort more than anybody. It’s just crazy what he does.”

Howard has Rutherford and some of his teammates run about 60 miles a week to increase their aerobic endurance.

Howard said Rutherford’s leadership had been critical to the Bruins’ success this school year.

“Part of what you want in a leader is for them to set an example for others to emulate and he does that,” Howard said. “I tell the team if you want to see how to do something, you watch Conner, you watch how he does his drills, you watch how long he’s stretching every day, what he’s doing in the weight room. If you need an example, you turn to him and not only is he a good example, but he’s got a good voice for the team and knows how to take others under his wing.”

Rutherford said his parents have played a huge role in his success. His mother is always there for emotional support if he has a bad day, and his dad always pushes him to improve.

“He’s always the loudest at every meet and you can hear him,” Rutherford said. “And when we got into the indoor track, he echoed off the walls with his very loud and distinctive whistle.”

Rutherford’s high school career will end in June. But a college career awaits.

“I think he’s gonna be a key cross-country runner for the University of Georgia as he progresses through the years,” Henner said. “We want to develop into a nationally prominent cross-country team. But then on the track, I think anything from the 1,500 to the mile on up [he can run for us].”