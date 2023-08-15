Blacksburg High School junior Jake Albert shot a 7-under-par 206 to win the 2023 Jack Burke Jr. Invitational last week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
Albert, who won the Class 4 individual state tournament in 2021 and led the Bruins to back-to-back team titles, shot a 71 in the Round 1 before climbing to the top of the leaderboard with a 67 in Round 2. He stayed in front with a 68 in the final round to claim the event by three strokes over Henry Guan of Dallas.
The victory marks the first for Albert on the American Junior Golf Association tour. He's currently ranked 13th.
