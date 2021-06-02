Blacksburg's Xiang makes his own headline with Region 4D singles title

The Glass senior defeated Blacksburg’s Raya Freeborn 6-1, 6-0 to claim the singles championship and joined Grayson Laughon for a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 win over Freeborn and Seraya Lemaire in the doubles final.

It was the second girls crown for Knight, who defeated Freeborn’s older sister, Haley, to win the 2019 title.

Waiting was the hardest part after the 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19.

“That was really hard on me,” Knight said. “I lost it when I found out. Tennis is canceled? I was like, ‘Aggghhh.’”

Freeborn lost to Knight handily when Blacksburg defeated Glass in the region team competition, so she threw whatever she could into the game plan Wednesday.

“The definitely tried some new stuff with me,” said Knight, who will attend Brigham Young in the fall. “She was more aggressive. Her first serve was way better and that gave me a little bit of trouble.”

Freeborn did not want to wind up in long baseline rallies with the Glass player.

“Megan is a really, really good baseliner,” Freeborn said. “She is so much fun to play against.