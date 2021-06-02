Blacksburg's Xiang makes his own headline with Region 4D singles title

LYNCHBURG — The big headline made by Blacksburg’s boys tennis program in the offseason came as a ‘good news, bad news’ deal for Bruins junior Sammy Xiang.
When two-time reigning VHSL Class 4 singles champion Frank Thompson elected to graduate early and enroll at Virginia Tech in January, it left Xiang with mixed emotions.
With Thompson, the Bruins might have been the favorite to win the state team championship.
The Bruins remain a solid contender after winning the region team title last week, but with Thompson gone, Xiang had his chance to step to the forefront as a threat to claim the state singles crown.
He did it in a big way Wednesday as the Blacksburg ace defeated E.C. Glass junior Spencer Knight 7-5, 6-3 to claim the Region 4D title on the Glass courts and earn a berth in the June 11 state semifinals in Newport News.
The region final featured high-level tennis by both players. No one who witnessed it would dare put an asterisk beside Xiang’s name in the record book because of Thompson’s early departure.
“I was really sad to see him go because he’s a very good friend,” Xiang said of Thompson. “It was hard for him too, because he hasn’t won a team title.
“But I’m a little bit glad because I get to play individually for the first time. It feels pretty good getting to go to states.”
Xiang was in dire straits late in the first set with Knight serving at 5-4.
However, the left-hander broke the Glass player’s serve, held his own and broke again to claim the first set.
Xiang broke serve again at 5-3 in the final set, giving him a second straight-sets win over Knight in a week as his 7-5, 6-2 decision helped the Bruins to a 5-3 team win over the Hilltoppers.
“He’s a great player, great forehand, great serve. I couldn’t assume it was going to be an easy match and I was going to win just because I beat him last week. He could still take me out.
“His forehand coverage is absolutely incredible. He can hit it from positions where I’m like, ‘There’s no way he’s hitting a good shot off this.’”
Xiang was able to outlast Knight in several critical long games in both sets.
“In those long games you get into a rhythm,” he said. “I get a little bit looser. That really helped me. Winning those really long games is kind of a momentum shift.”
Knight got a measure of revenge teaming with 2019 region singles runner-up Wolfgang Ploch for a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Xiang and Jace Deck in the doubles final.
Knight’s older sister, Megan, had a slightly better afternoon.
The Glass senior defeated Blacksburg’s Raya Freeborn 6-1, 6-0 to claim the singles championship and joined Grayson Laughon for a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 win over Freeborn and Seraya Lemaire in the doubles final.
It was the second girls crown for Knight, who defeated Freeborn’s older sister, Haley, to win the 2019 title.
Waiting was the hardest part after the 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19.
“That was really hard on me,” Knight said. “I lost it when I found out. Tennis is canceled? I was like, ‘Aggghhh.’”
Freeborn lost to Knight handily when Blacksburg defeated Glass in the region team competition, so she threw whatever she could into the game plan Wednesday.
“The definitely tried some new stuff with me,” said Knight, who will attend Brigham Young in the fall. “She was more aggressive. Her first serve was way better and that gave me a little bit of trouble.”
Freeborn did not want to wind up in long baseline rallies with the Glass player.
“Megan is a really, really good baseliner,” Freeborn said. “She is so much fun to play against.
“I play a little more ‘volley-aggressive.’ She was just a really smart player. She was able to run around her backhands, and she just placed it really well.”
Freeborn will devote all her attention to Blacksburg’s state team semifinal, which will be played at the Region 4C champion either Monday or Tuesday.
“We have a really deep team,” she said. “I have high hopes.”
