Bland County's James scores 42 points, hits game-winning FTs with one second left in OT

BLAND -- Junior Chance James had a night that produced a lifetime memory.
The Bland County scored scored 42 points, including all nine of his team's total in overtime, and hit two free throws with one second left to give the Bears an 82-81 Mountain Empire District overtime win over Giles.
Brady Thompson made five 3-pointers and added 19 points for Bland County (8-8, 3-4), which is 3-0 in overtime games this season and trailed 42-24 at halftime.
Guhner Dunford led Giles (5-8, 1-4) with 21 points, while Logan Simmons had 20, Caeden Myers 16 and Jackson Parks 12.
GILES (5-8, 1-4)
Parks 12, Simmons 20, Myers 16, Dunford 21, Simpkins 4, Hanson 2, Price 4, Williams 2.
BLAND COUNTY (8-8, 3-4)
James 42, Nolley 5, Pauley 6, Thompson 19, Johnson 2, D. Boone 2, Chewning 2, T.Boone 4.
Giles;16;26;16;15;8;--;81
Bland County;5;19;25;24;9;--;82
3-point goals: Giles 11 (Simmons 4, Dunford 3, Parks 2, Myers, Price), Bland County (Thompson 5, James 4, Pauley 2, Nolley). JV: Giles won 52-44.
BOYS
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 77, Craig County 63
NARROWS (9-4, 5-0)
Lucas 22, Huffman 6, Peters 14, Crawford 7, Fisher 14.
CRAIG COUNTY (4-4, 3-2)
Johnston 14, Perdue 6, McGlothlin 5, Pruett 25, Shepherd 7, Johnson 20.
Craig County;21;14;14;14;--;63
Narrows;22;18;10;27;--;77
3-point goals: Craig County 6 (Lucas 2, Huffman 2, Peters 2), Narrows 4 (Pruett 3, Shepherd). JV: Narrows won.
NONDISTRICT
Glenvar 75, Covington 28
GLENVAR (12-3)
Noel 3, Barber 17, Johnson 9, Bolling 21, Ford 7, Veverka 3, Carter 2, Bell 2, McMahon 8, Simmons 3.
COVINGTON (4-8)
Williams 1, Turner 10, Cook 10, Rodgers 5, Weingner 2.
Glenvar;24;14;30;7;--;75
Covington;4;10;6;8;--;28
3-point goals: Glenvar 10 (Johnson 3, Bolling 3, Noel, Barber, Veverka, Ford), Covington 3 (Cook 2, Rodgers 1). JV: Glenvar won 58-35.
NOTE: Ty Bolling tied career high with 21 points. Glenvar opened game on 21-0 run.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 66, Galax 35
AUBURN (8-6, 5-0)
Wilson 16, Duncan 15, E.Millirons 14, N.Millirons 4, Gill 4, Warren 3, Gordon 3, Tickle 2, DeHart 2, Sparrer 2, Sutphin 1.
GALAX (2-9, 2-5)
Bagley 13, Jemison 5, Ashworth 5, Peterkin 3, Gentry 2, Dillon 2, Stuart 2, Church 2, Lawrence 1.
Auburn;17;13;17;19;--;66
Galax;4;9;16;6;--;35
3-point goals: Auburn 5 (Duncan 3, E.Millirons 2).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 78, Carroll County 52
RADFORD (8-2, 3-0)
Clark 24, Prioleau 1, Austin 3, Eaves 3, Cormany 10, Kelly 18, Grant 2, Wesley 10, Thompson 5, Mitchell 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (6-8, 0-5)
Phillips 5, Bryce Smoot 15, Reitzel 12, Campbell 7, Cox 3, Brayden Smoot 4, Richardson 1, Montgomery 5.
Radford;13;21;24;20;--;78
Carroll County;13;11;15;13;--;52
3-point goals: Radford 9 (Clark 6, Eaves, Cormany, Kelly), Carroll County 2 (Bryce Smoot, Campbell).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 51, Amherst County 46
JEFFERSON FOREST (7-7, 5-3)
Scott 5, Cherry 5, Wimmer 11, Elliott 4, French 14, Burrill 3, Alwal 9.
AMHERST COUNTY (6-5, 3-4)
L.Brown 11, Jordan 10, T.Brown 2, Burns 17, Andrew 2, Cashwell 4.
Jefferson Forest;20;5;10;16;--;51
Amherst County;11;12;11;12;--;46
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Cherry, Wimmer, Burrill), Amherst County 2 (Jordan 2).
VACA SOUTHWEST
SWVa Home School 61, Roanoke Valley Christian 47
SWVa HOME SCHOOL (6-2, 4-0)
Webb 27, Bishop 1, Sowder 2, Vaughan 18, Hodges 2, Dean 2, Cockrell 9.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (8-5, 2-3)
Somers 2, Wooten 3, Gutierrez 12, Bowman 4, Nelson 14, Chou 12.
SWVa Home School;10;18;11;22;--;61
Roanoke Valley Christian;15;5;13;14;--;47
3-point goals: SWVa Home School 10 (Webb 7, Vaughan 3), Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Chou 2, Wooten).
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 69, Christiansburg 18
PATRICK HENRY (13-1, 6-1)
Cook 16, Baker 7, Beasley 6, Whorley 2, Nichols 8, Breedlove 13. S.Childress 17.
CHRISTIANSBURG (3-9, 1-5)
Akers 1, Wilburn 4, Hoover 6, Banks 3, Harris 4.
Patrick Henry;14;21;22;;12;--69
Christiansburg;1;9;4;4;--;18
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 6 (S.Childress 3, Baker, Beasley, Breedlove). JV: Patrick Henry won 51-17.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 67, Floyd County 40
CARROLL COUNTY (14-1, 5-0)
Hagee 16, Ervin 13, Easter 11, Richardson 8, Stockner 5, Lam 3, Alley 3, Harris 3, Alderman 2
FLOYD COUNTY (6-7, 1-2)
Hylton 15, K.Thompson 9, K.Nichols 7, Harman 4, C.Thompson 3, Blevins 2.
Carroll County;24;8;20;15;--;67
Floyd County;8;11;7;14;--;40
3-point goals: Carroll County 8 (Ervin 3, Hagee 2, Stockner, Lam, Harris), Floyd County 3 (K.Nichols, C.Thompson, Hylton). JV: Floyd County won.
NONDISTRICT
Cave Spring 51, Northside 34
NORTHSIDE (6-8)
Kidd 7, Martin 2, Rigney 5, Waller 3, Gates 8, Adebiyi 4, Bratton 5.
CAVE SPRING (7-7)
Cavicchio 2, Jones 11, Carroll 18, Falatic 2, Hibbs 8, Anderson 6, Cox 4.
Northside;7;11;9;7;--;34
Cave Spring;10;14;10;17;--;51
3-point goals: Northside 3 (Kidd, Rigney, Waller), Cave Spring 2 (Carroll 2). JV: Cave Spring won.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
E.C. Glass 43, Liberty 36
E.C. GLASS (13-1, 8-0)
Henry 15, Osborne 11, Sparks 11, Milam 4, Williamson 2.
LIBERTY (6-7, 4-4)
Sigei 5, Adams 2, Smith 2, St. John 8, Brown 19.
E.C. Glass;9;6;20;8;--;43
Liberty;6;14;2;14;--;36
3-point goals: Liberty 3 (St. John 2, Sigei), E.C. Glass 4 (Henry 3, Osborne 1).