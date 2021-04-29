Botetourt 'ate the weights,' became team of steel

DALEVILLE — A football state championship captured in May?

Technically, maybe. But not quite.

If they win it, they will have won this in July, when nobody even knew if there would be a football season. They will have won this in November, when they gathered around the bench press and implored the next kid to beat the 20 reps of 225 pounds from the kid before. They will have won it in January, with 7-on-7 games amid the icy winds.

The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers, led by the winningest senior class in school history (43-7), are one victory away from their first VHSL state title.

They did not get here by accident.

“These guys, they ate the weights,” said Botetourt coach Jamie Harless, whose team will face Lafayette in Saturday’s VHSL Class 3 final in Williamsburg. “This is the strongest team we’ve ever had. I’m going to guess off the top of my head there’s somewhere in the range of 15-20 kids that can bench press over 300 pounds on this team.”

Getting there was a process, of course. At LB, football players enter the weight room as soon as they finish their sixth grade year, and they stay there.