Botetourt junior lineman one of nation's top recruits

The VACA had previously pushed back the start of its fall, winter and spring seasons into a calendar running from Oct. 19 through May 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Wednesday's vote, the VACA basketball season will begin Nov. 30 and run through the state tournament, the volleyball and boys soccer seasons will run from Feb. 15 to the April 9-10 state tournaments, and the spring sports season is set for April 12 with state tournaments May 28-29.

"Considering everything that's going on the way it is, that's the best that we could possibly ask for and hope for," said Nancy Castillo, the athletic director at Christian Heritage Academy in Rocky Mount.

Castillo said most of the South Region schools including Christian Heritage preferred the original plan, but the schools in the North Region — many of which are close to Harrisonburg and James Madison University — overwhelmingly voted for Plan B.

"All the seasons are going to be a whole lot shorter," she said, "but it's better than nothing."

Ex-Craig County coach takes AD job at Altavista

Former Craig County football coach and athletic director Mark McPherson is now the AD at Altavista High in Campbell County.