Botetourt survives LCA rally, advances to Class 3 title game

DALEVILLE — Lord Botetourt coach Jamie Harless summed up what every soaked member of the audience was thinking on Saturday.
“What a game!” he said. “Man, this one was a classic here.”
It was. After building a big lead with the help of a wild finish to the first half, the Cavaliers survived a furious rally from Liberty Christian Academy to win 24-22 in the VHSL Class 3 semifinals.
Quarterback K.J. Bratton sandwiched two long touchdown runs around the halftime whistle on his way to 213 rushing yards, as the Cavaliers (9-0) advanced to the state title game for the second consecutive year. They’ll face Lafayette next week for the title.
Saturday’s finish was intense. The Bulldogs (6-2) scored the final 22 points of the game and took possession of the ball near midfield with 3:34 left.
On third and 5 from the Botetourt 36, defensive lineman Xavier Stevens dropped LCA running back Cade Wycoff for a 4-yard loss. LCA called its final timeout before trying a throwback screen that fell incomplete, allowing Botetourt to run out the clock.
“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky,” Harless said. “It’s instinctual stuff. It’s things that we coach, but there’s some of that stuff that you can’t coach. Sometimes it’s just that the kids are football players.”
A dramatic ending looked unlikely after the Cavaliers built a 24-0 lead on the backs of Bratton, their offensive line and their defense. LCA didn’t register its initial first down until the 9:05 mark of the third quarter.
“Our D-line and linebackers are crazy,” said Botetourt defensive back Sammy Peery, who had two of Botetourt’s three interceptions. “They’ve been crazy all year. I would say we’ve probably got the best front line and linebackers in the state. That’s the key to our defense; they’re incredible.”
Peery typically starts at quarterback for Botetourt, but Harless decided early in the week to go with Bratton. Bratton didn’t attempt a pass all game, doing all of his damage with his legs.
“We knew it was going to be wet,” Bratton said. “We knew it was going to rain a lot, so we really prepared our ground game.”
To that end, the Cavaliers used a bunch formation they hadn’t used all year. The offensive linemen had tight splits, reducing the chance for LCA’s talented linebackers to find lanes and disrupt the backfield.
“That’s called going old school,” Harless said with a smile. “That’s one of those ‘football for men’ formations.”
VMI recruit Hunter Rice returned to the field for Botetourt after missing two games because of injury. He played the whole game at linebacker and carried the ball eight times for 57 yards on offense.
Rice thundered in from 4 yards out with 39 seconds left in the first half to make it 10-0.
One LCA’s next play, Jakari Nicely intercepted a Davis Lane pass to give Botetourt the ball near midfield. Bratton looked like he might run out the rest of the half, but he wound up breaking free for a 46-yard touchdown run that gave Botetourt a 17-0 halftime lead.
“It was a read play, and actually it was funny — I made the wrong read,” Bratton said. “My line blocked inside, so I had a lane inside, but I got outside and took off.”
He did it again on the first series of the third quarter, shedding two tackles near the line of scrimmage and darting down the right sideline for a 74-yard score.
Then came the comeback. Aided by two Botetourt fumbles and a blocked punt, the Bulldogs got three Lane touchdown runs and a safety in the final 17 minutes. LCA had a chance to tie it with a two-point conversion with 5:13 remaining, but Peery batted away the pass in the end zone.
“Sammy Peery is a stud,” Harless said. “He’s a leader. He’s a great human being. What else can you say about him?”
Perhaps he’ll be a state champion, too? After falling in the final last year, the Cavaliers are eager for a different result next week.
“We’re there,” Botetourt linebacker Zach Horton said. “Now we’ve just got to finish.”