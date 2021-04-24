Botetourt survives LCA rally, advances to Class 3 title game

A dramatic ending looked unlikely after the Cavaliers built a 24-0 lead on the backs of Bratton, their offensive line and their defense. LCA didn’t register its initial first down until the 9:05 mark of the third quarter.

“Our D-line and linebackers are crazy,” said Botetourt defensive back Sammy Peery, who had two of Botetourt’s three interceptions. “They’ve been crazy all year. I would say we’ve probably got the best front line and linebackers in the state. That’s the key to our defense; they’re incredible.”

Peery typically starts at quarterback for Botetourt, but Harless decided early in the week to go with Bratton. Bratton didn’t attempt a pass all game, doing all of his damage with his legs.

“We knew it was going to be wet,” Bratton said. “We knew it was going to rain a lot, so we really prepared our ground game.”

To that end, the Cavaliers used a bunch formation they hadn’t used all year. The offensive linemen had tight splits, reducing the chance for LCA’s talented linebackers to find lanes and disrupt the backfield.

“That’s called going old school,” Harless said with a smile. “That’s one of those ‘football for men’ formations.”