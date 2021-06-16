Bowles' late goal lifts Cave Spring boys over Botetourt

DALEVILLE – With Wednesday’s strikes both early and late, Cave Spring’s showing glimpses of 2018.
Tyler Mitchem and Blake Bowles scored similar goals on through-balls – the second one a dramatic winner in the 77th minute — to bookend the Knights’ 2-1 victory over Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D semifinals Wednesday at Cavalier Stadium.
The Knights will travel to the Christiansburg-Magna Vista winner for Friday’s region final. At 7-6, they have the same record they did in 2018 before reeling off 10 straight victories to win their first state championship.
Cave Spring was seeded eighth in this region (Botetourt was seeded fourth) after navigating a brutal district slate against larger schools.
“We had three opponents – Salem, Blacksburg and PH – which are all top-tier,” said Mitchem, the lone holdover from that 2018 squad. “Having to play each of those teams twice, which was six of our 10 games, it’s very challenging. It gives us a one-up going into the playoffs, because we most likely won’t see anybody close to their level.”
Botetourt fought off waves of pressure in the second half and nearly got this game to overtime, but the Knights broke the 1-1 deadlock with less than 4 minutes remaining on the stadium clock.
Junior Jakob Kielty sent a long pass from the midfield that was chased down on the right side of the box by Bowles, who took one touch before rifling a low shot inside the near post from a sharp angle.
“It was really tough,” Bowles said of his shooting lane. “A lot of times I like to go back post there, but I saw there was an opening front post, and it looked like a lot easier shot.”
Cave Spring played a lively second half after Botetourt had the lion’s share of the first-half chances. After their opening goal, the Knights had gotten away from the direct style that had given them the early lead, but intermission changed that.
“I questioned it, said, ‘Why are we doing it?’” Knights coach Brad Collins said. “I said, ‘Let’s go back. Our forwards are faster than their back line.’ And sure enough, we got a goal in on a through-ball exactly like we talked about. I think we went back to what our advantage was.”
Cave Spring struck first less than two minutes into the match, as Mitchem got loose down the left channel on a through-ball from Bowles and buried a shot into the lower-right corner of the net.
Botetourt pulled level in the 22nd minute. Following a long throw-in, junior midfielder Dylan Salvi won a scrum in the 6-yard box and poked home a close-range attempt.
“I think the hard part about this team is their long throw-ins,” Bowles said of the Cavaliers. “Their long throw-ins put it right on the goal. I feel like we got a feel for it in the second half and shut that down.”
Much of the rest of the first half was played in the central third, with Botetourt getting the two best chances.
Jacob Simms had an attempt cleared off the line by the Cave Spring defense in the 17th minute. Three minutes later, senior forward Arin Sparks tried to find the lower-right corner and hit the inside of the post. The ball rolled tantalizingly across the goal line but never crossed it.
Bowles’ late winner was reminiscent of the dramatic moments that made the 2018 squad so memorable. While the Knights are a long way from replicating that team’s achievement, they’re excited to have the chance to try.
“We’re battle tested and went through the gauntlet, so we feel prepared,” Collins said. “We feel like we’re playing our best soccer right now.”