Bowles' late goal lifts Cave Spring boys over Botetourt

“It was really tough,” Bowles said of his shooting lane. “A lot of times I like to go back post there, but I saw there was an opening front post, and it looked like a lot easier shot.”

Cave Spring played a lively second half after Botetourt had the lion’s share of the first-half chances. After their opening goal, the Knights had gotten away from the direct style that had given them the early lead, but intermission changed that.

“I questioned it, said, ‘Why are we doing it?’” Knights coach Brad Collins said. “I said, ‘Let’s go back. Our forwards are faster than their back line.’ And sure enough, we got a goal in on a through-ball exactly like we talked about. I think we went back to what our advantage was.”

Cave Spring struck first less than two minutes into the match, as Mitchem got loose down the left channel on a through-ball from Bowles and buried a shot into the lower-right corner of the net.

Botetourt pulled level in the 22nd minute. Following a long throw-in, junior midfielder Dylan Salvi won a scrum in the 6-yard box and poked home a close-range attempt.