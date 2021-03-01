Bowman accounts for five TDs as Narrows improves to 2-0 with second shutout

BUENA VISTA -- Reid Bowman ran for 181 yards and three scores on 25 carries and threw for two touchdowns as Narrows took a 32-0 Pioneer District victory Monday night over Parry McCluer.

Bowman scored on runs of 5 and 8 yards in the first half and added a 50-yard sprint in the third quarter for a 26-0 lead.

He threw TD passes to Logan Green and Max McGlothlin as the Green Wave improved to 2-0 with its second shutout of the season

Narrows;6;14;6;6;--;32

Parry McCluer;0;0;0;0;--;0

Narr -- Bowman 5 run (run failed)

Narr -- Bowman 8 run (pass failed)

Narr -- Green 20 pass from Bowman (Green pass from Bowman)

Narr -- Bowman 50 run (run failed)

Narr -- McGlothlin 12 pass from Bowman (kick failed)