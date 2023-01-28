Breedlove scores 14 points to help lift PH girls past Cave Spring

To be considered great on offense, a team needs to be able to score at all three levels.

The Patrick Henry girls basketball team did just that in its 70-45 victory over host Cave Spring on Friday night.

“This was our biggest point total of the season and our defense was stout,” Patrick Henry coach Eugene Cook said.

The Patriots (12-5, 7-3 River Ridge District) hit shots from 3-point territory, the mid-range and the paint.

“We wanted to get [PH forward] Trinity Breedlove going because she’s been up and down this season,” Cook said. “She can go outside, inside and the mid-range. We saw that we had a mismatch, so we had to take full advantage of it.”

Breedlove, who led the team in scoring with 14 points, used a bevy of moves.

“My dad and I have been going out to the basketball court on the weekends and he bodies me up a bit,” Breedlove said. “So having a grown man beat me up is something that helped me out this game.

“I feel like today I played for fun. I played for me and not with any stress on my shoulders. The team had a lot of energy tonight and I just played free.”

Breedlove, one of two seniors on the squad, will play basketball for NCAA Division II member Wingate (N.C.) next season.

“I went down recently to watch one of their games and the chemistry that they have there has made me really excited to play for them,” Breedlove said.

The Patriots are now in second place in the River Ridge District, one half-game ahead of Cave Spring (15-5, 6-3).

Cook said he has emphasized the team being versatile on offense.

“We have to dominate the paint if our 3-ball isn’t falling,” Cook said. “Being versatile like that will take you a long way and having a point guard that can control everything helps.”

Point guard Jada Cook, who is the daughter of Eugene Cook, scored 12 points.

“I’ve been working on my ball handling since my freshman year. So I think it’s improved a lot,” Jada Cook said.

Cook is a junior with 11 Division I offers from schools such as Radford, Appalachian State and Mount St. Mary’s.

“I’m the type of dad that if you want to do something then I’ll lead the way,” Eugene Cook said. “Any coach that comes here will see that she has what it takes to run a team.”

The Patriots went on an 18-0 run in the third quarter to extend their lead to 52-22 and put the game out of reach.

“We let intimidation rule the game and mentally we checked out,” Cave Spring coach Jessica Ficarro said. “In my opinion, we can hang in with PH but for some reason, we did not show up tonight.”

PH freshman Addison Gibson, who scored 12 points, said the team’s energy was infectious.

“I think our defense was amazing today. We went to the locker room, our energy was up and we were screaming Bruno Mars,” Gibson said. “I think our defense turned into offense and when we perform like that, we are going to go somewhere.”

Gibson and Breedlove had a special connection, both dominating at the same time in different areas on the court.

“Me and Trinity try to get a lot of high-low action and try to move the ball super fast,” Gibson said.