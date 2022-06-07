Broad Run scores upset win over Blacksburg girls in Class 4 soccer quarterfinals

BLACKSBURG — Broad Run pulled off a stunning upset over the previously undefeated Blacksburg girls soccer team in the Class 4 quarterfinals.

The Spartans scored on a pair of contested long distance shots to advance with a 2-1 win.

Broad Run freshman Fabianna Gerome scored the go-ahead goal late in the second half (13:08) on a shot that went through Tea Bisell’s legs. Gerome launched the shot from more than 25 yards away from the goal box while fighting off a defender.

Bisell, who replaced fellow goalie Paige Miller coming out at halftime, froze up for a brief second when the ball bounced right in front of her.

While Miller played the entire game in the Bruins’ regional finals win over Salem, Blacksburg coach Travis Eschenmann rotated his two goaltenders for much of the season.

“Our goalkeepers have been solid in many games,” Eschenmann said. “It’s a high profile position, if a forward makes a mistake no one notices it, but in goal, unfortunately those mistakes are amplified.”

Broad Run’s first goal was equally as surprising.

The Spartans took a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game (34:41) when defender Isabella DiTommaso scored off a free kick more than 20 yards outside the goal box. DiTommaso’s placed the shot toward the top right corner just under the crossbar.

Miller, who was well-positioned to defend the shot, lept up in the air and got both hands on the ball, but lost control of it coming down to the ground. The ball trickled past her to give Broad Run the early 1-0 advantage.

“We had scouted them very well and knew their shots would come from a distance, that wasn’t unanticipated,” Eschenmann said. “Sometimes soccer is just an unforgiving game. Sometimes you can get punished extremely for little mistakes.”

It was an unlikely start for a Blacksburg team that trailed only one other time this season and allowed four goals all season.

Blacksburg’s best scoring chance in the second half came when starting goalie Mara Dufour used her hands outside the goal box to contest what appeared to be a breakaway shot from McKenzie Cheynet.

The officials awarded Blacksburg a free kick from the 10-yard line and called Dufour for a yellow card. The rules state the last defender can receive a red card for deliberately using their hands outside the box to stop an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

“I got to go back and watch it on film,” Eschenmann said. “Last defender comes out and intentionally stops the play to me, that’s a red card. I was asking.”

Dufour had to go to the bench for the free kick, but was allowed to come back into the game after Kylene Monaghan missed over the crossbar.

Blacksburg started to take control of the game late in the first half after going nearly 35 minutes without a shot.

Senior forward McKenzie Cheynet evened the score in the final two minutes off a crossing pass from deep in the corner from freshman defender Elayna Weatherspoon. Broad Run had multiple defenders in the goal box who weren’t able to deflect the pass.

Cheynet tapped it in to tie the game 1-1 going into halftime.

“That goal right before the end of the first half was key, I felt like that put momentum on our side of the field and in the second half we were pressing pretty well,” Eschenmann said.

