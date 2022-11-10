Brody Dawyot had seven touchdowns in Glenvar High School’s victory over Floyd County

After losing to Floyd County 33-27 in triple overtime earlier this season, the Glenvar Highlanders came into the Region 2C quarterfinal on Thursday seeking vengeance.

Glenvar (8-3) defeated Floyd County (7-4) by a score of 49-14 at Highlander Stadium.

Head Coach Kevin Clifford was happy his team started to get healthy heading into the playoffs.

“Injuries were a big part of [why we lost] and we basically gave up 14 points from our offense. Fourteen of their 20 regulation points came from a pick six and then we fumbled and they got the ball on the 8 yard line,” Clifford said. “If that doesn't happen it might have been a different game.”

Thursday's game was high flying from the start as Floyd County quarterback Ryan Swortzel threw an interception on the team's first drive to Glenvar's Avone Noel. Then on Glenvar's second possession quarterback Brody Dawyot threw a rocket through the air to hit Nick Woodson for a 32-yard touchdown.

“We are just running our offense. We are going to take shots when they’re there,” Clifford said. “In all honesty in the first quarter I was more happy with our defense not allowing a touchdown.”

On Glenvar's next drive Dawyot went for another deep shot, but this time it was to his teammate and friend Gabe Ford. The pass went for a 55-yard touchdown to put the Highlanders up 14-0 with 5:09 left in the first quarter.

“When I got here he let me in as a brother and we’ve been bonding on and off the field,” Dawyot said. “It’s helped our connection because we just know what we’re doing on the field.”

After the defense forced a turnover on fourth and one, the offense only needed three plays to score a touchdown. Dawyot threw his third touchdown of the first quarter to Davis, who caught his second touchdown of the first quarter with 56.4 seconds remaining. On the play, Davis caught a fade route, where he “mossed” the cornerback for a touchdown for a 15 yard touchdown.

“If the QB trusts me enough to throw it up to me then I gotta be confident and trust in him and go up to make the play,” Ford said.

After getting another defensive stop and having a great punt return by Noel to put them on the Floyd County 11-yard line. The team would only need one play to complete another touchdown reception for Nick Woodson, his second of the day.

“I was excited but it was good to see our whole team hype from it,” Woodson said. “Get that energy off [after the touchdown].”

The team would go on to have 392 yards of offense, were six of eight on third down and only allowed 14 points.

Floyd County coach Winfred Beale had a lot to say about facing Glenvar for the second time.

“Coverage wasn't too great for us it was a lot of big plays in the first half,” Beale said. “They had a little revenge on their mind and were ready to play.”

Dawyot finished the game by completing 16 of 19 passes for 258 yards and six touchdown passes. He added 55 yards on the ground on 10 attempts and scored a rushing touchdown. Dawyot’s performance was motivated by the team's loss to Floyd County in the regular season.

“We just wanted revenge because last time we went into three overtimes and we had six starters out. So that was a big upset in the last game,” Dawyot said. “We were just hungry and we executed well.”

Ford had six catches for 129 yards and three touchdowns.

Woodson hauled in five receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Glenvar will play the winner of Dan River versus Martinsville High School.

“Every game presents a different challenge and no matter who we play we are just glad and fortunate we’re playing,” Clifford said. “ Hopefully we will rise to the next challenge but we are really fortunate because a lot of people won’t be playing next week.”