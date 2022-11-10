Brody Dawyot throws six TD passes in Glenvar's playoff victory over Floyd County

After losing to Floyd County High School in triple overtime earlier this season, Glenvar came into the teams' playoff rematch Thursday seeking vengeance.

They got it.

Brody Dawyot threw six touchdown passes and ran for a TD as third-seeded Glenvar defeated sixth-seeded Floyd County 49-14 in a Region 2C quarterfinal at Highlander Stadium.

Coach Kevin Clifford, whose Highlanders (8-3) had lost to Floyd County 33-27 in the triple-overtime game, was happy his squad started to get healthy heading into the playoffs.

“Injuries were a big part of [why we lost] and we basically gave up 14 points from our offense. Fourteen of their 20 regulation points came from a pick-six and then we fumbled and they got the ball on the 8-yard line,” Clifford said. “If that doesn't happen, it might have been a different game.”

Quarterback Rylan Swortzel of Floyd County (7-4) threw an interception on the team's first drive to Glenvar's Avone Noel.

The turnover paved the way for Glenvar's first touchdown. Dawyot threw a rocket through the air to Nick Woodson for a 32-yard touchdown pass.

“We are just running our offense. We are going to take shots when they’re there,” Clifford said. “In all honesty, in the first quarter I was more happy with our defense not allowing a touchdown.”

On Glenvar's next drive, Dawyot went for another deep shot, but this time it was to his friend Gabe Ford. The pass went for a 55-yard touchdown to put the Highlanders up 14-0 with 5:09 left in the first quarter.

“When I got here, he let me in as a brother and we’ve been bonding on and off the field,” Dawyot said. “It’s helped our connection because we just know what we’re doing on the field.”

After the Glenvar defense made a stop on fourth-and-1, the Glenvar offense needed only three plays to score another touchdown.

Dawyot threw his third touchdown pass of the first quarter to Ford, who caught a fade route for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 56.4 seconds left in the quarter.

“If the QB trusts me enough to throw it up to me, then I gotta be confident and trust in him and go up to make the play,” Ford said.

After Glenvar got another defensive stop, a great punt return by Noel put the Highlanders on the Floyd County 11-yard line. On the next play, Woodson had his second TD catch of the day to extend the lead to 28-0 with 11:39 left in the second quarter.

“I was excited, but it was good to see our whole team hype from it,” Woodson said. “Get that energy off [after the touchdown].”

Glenvar, which jumped to a 35-0 second-quarter lead, finished with 392 yards of total offense and was six of eight on third down.

“Coverage wasn't too great for us. It was a lot of big plays in the first half,” Floyd County coach Winfred Beale said. “They had a little revenge on their mind and were ready to play.”

Dawyot completed 16 of 19 passes for 258 yards and ran for 55 yards and one TD on 10 carries.

His performance was motivated by the team's loss to Floyd County.

“We just wanted revenge because last time we went into three overtimes and we had six starters out. So that was a big upset in the last game,” Dawyot said. “We were just hungry and we executed well.”

Ford had six catches for 129 yards and three touchdowns.

Woodson hauled in five receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Glenvar will next visit second-seeded Martinsville.

“Every game presents a different challenge and no matter who we play we are just glad and fortunate we’re playing,” Clifford said. “ Hopefully we will rise to the next challenge, but we are really fortunate because a lot of people won’t be playing next week.”