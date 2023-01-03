 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brown scores 26 points to lead Liberty girls past Alleghany

BEDFORD —Shania Brown scored 26 points to lead the Liberty High School girls basketball team to a 65-54 win over Alleghany on Monday night.

Cierra St. John added 16 points for Liberty (10-0).

Kendell Keene scored 22 points and Macyn Cash added 13 points for Alleghany (7-2).

Liberty 65, Alleghany 54

Alleghany (7-2)

Keene 22, Cash 13, Nicely 10, Fridley 5, Hayslett 2, Jack 2.

Liberty (10-0)

S. Brown 26, St. John 16, Sigei 8, Adams 6, Whorley 6, T. Brown 3.

Alleghany 7 13 17 17 — 54

Liberty 14 16 19 16 — 65

3-point goals: Alleghany 5 (Keene 3, Cash, Fridley), Liberty 6 (St. John 3, Whorley 2, Sigei).

