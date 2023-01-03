Brown scores 26 points to lead Liberty girls past Alleghany

BEDFORD —Shania Brown scored 26 points to lead the Liberty High School girls basketball team to a 65-54 win over Alleghany on Monday night.
Cierra St. John added 16 points for Liberty (10-0).
Kendell Keene scored 22 points and Macyn Cash added 13 points for Alleghany (7-2).
Liberty 65, Alleghany 54
Alleghany (7-2)
Keene 22, Cash 13, Nicely 10, Fridley 5, Hayslett 2, Jack 2.
Liberty (10-0)
S. Brown 26, St. John 16, Sigei 8, Adams 6, Whorley 6, T. Brown 3.
Alleghany 7 13 17 17 — 54
Liberty 14 16 19 16 — 65
3-point goals: Alleghany 5 (Keene 3, Cash, Fridley), Liberty 6 (St. John 3, Whorley 2, Sigei).