Brown scores 3 TDs as EastMont tops Bland County 34-8

ELLISTON — Eli Brown rushed for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass from Gage Akers to lead Eastern Montgomery to a 34-8 nondistrict football victory Thursday night over Bland County.
Akers also ran for a 55-yard TD for the Mustangs (2-2). Brown finished with 68 yards on 13 carries. Seth Burleson led EastMont with 92 rushing yards including a 26-yard TD run on 11 carries.
Bland County (1-3) scored on Trey Edwards’ 21-yard pass to Jackson Johnson in the fourth quarter. Corey Hall ran for 53 yards on seven carries for the Bears.
Bland County;0;0;0;8;—;8
Eastern Montgomery;14;7;13;0;—;34
EM — E.Brown 18 run (Underwood kick)
EM — Burleson 26 run (Underwood kick)
EM — E.Brown 4 pass from Akers (Underwood kick)
EM — E.Brown 1 run (pass failed)
EM — Akers 55 run (Underwood kick)
BC — Johnson 21 pass from Edwards (Hall run)
