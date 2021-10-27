Bryant powers Franklin County to Blue Ridge volleyball tournament title

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County volleyball star Courtney Bryant will set off in January to begin college at North Carolina State.
For the rest of the teams in the Blue Ridge District, it was not soon enough.
The 5-foot-11 Bryant used her leaping ability and her lightning-quick right arm Wednesday night to lead Franklin County to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 victory over Lord Botetourt in the Blue Ridge tournament championship match on the Eagles’ floor.
The first set was sublime, even by superstar standards.
Bryant unloaded 14 of her 22 kills in the opening frame, including five during an 8-0 Franklin County run that allowed the home team to seize the momentum and win for the 12th time in the last 13 outings.
“Dynamo for sure,” Franklin County coach Kaitlyn Dula said. “She’s got unlimited potential.”
Lord Botetourt coach Julie Conner saw similar athleticism for four years in the person of former Cavaliers star Miette Veldman, who led LB to three consecutive VHSL Class 3 state titles before heading off to James Madison.
“She’s a great player,” Conner said of Bryant.
Most players could count their kills in one set on both hands.
Not Bryant, who got consistent feeds from setter Abigail Hodges, who supplied 35 assists.
“Abigail, our setter, she was hitting me up pretty good,” Bryant said. “Our passing was on point. So shout-out to them.”
Bryant got stuck on the back row for much of the second set, largely because she was serving during another 10-0 run that put Franklin County up 12-2.
The Cavaliers committed several uncharacteristic errors early in the set.
“We were just kind of out of sync and allowed them just go on a run,” Conner said. “Against a team like that and a player like Courtney, you can’t let teams do that.”
Bryant supplied two aces during the decisive stretch.
“I have a fluke serve, nothing hard,” she said.
Bryant also displayed defense on the back row, coming up with two difficult digs during a long point in the second set that sophomore Emma Catoe finished with a kills for a 15-12 lead.
Catoe had eight kills in the third set and 11 for the match.
With Franklin County leading 23-20, Catoe hit a ball from the left side that rolled all the way across the top of the net and dropped over to the floor.
It was that kind of night for the Eagles, who lost 3-1 at Lord Botetourt as the two teams shared the BRD regular-season title.
“We had a really solid game-plan,” Dula said. “I watched a lot of film coming into tonight’s game. It paid off.”
The Eagles’ approach was to keep the ball away from Botetourt libero Anna Dewease, limiting the passes to setter Skylar Morris and the opportunities at the net for junior outside hitter Nora Spickard.
Spickard had eight kills, 13 digs and two aces. Dewease had 23 digs, while Morris added 23 assists and four digs. Julianna Stephenson supplied seven kills and one ace.
“She’s a great player, she’s got crazy hustle on that side of the net,” Dula said of Dewease.. “I knew we had to keep the ball away from her, keep them out of system. They pretty much scored when they ran their middle. We tried to limit that as much as possible.’
Both teams will head separate ways next week for regional tournaments.
Franklin County (16-5) will play at Cosby in the first round in Region 6A, while Lord Botetourt (15-7) is awaiting its seeding in Region 3D, probably in the No. 4-5 range.
Bryant is one of Timesland’s most highly recruited volleyball stars in recent seasons, committing to N.C. State.
She is ready to get started preparing for the ACC by enrolling early in Raleigh.
“It was all up to me if I wanted to do it or not,” Bryant said. “I decided it was in my best interest to go and get a head start.”
Barring a region title, it is likely Franklin County’s six seniors including Bryant played their final home match Wednesday.
“All the seniors, we were really taking in every moment we could,” Bryant said. “We never know. We just wanted to make every moment special.”
