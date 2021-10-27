Bryant powers Franklin County to Blue Ridge volleyball tournament title

“We had a really solid game-plan,” Dula said. “I watched a lot of film coming into tonight’s game. It paid off.”

The Eagles’ approach was to keep the ball away from Botetourt libero Anna Dewease, limiting the passes to setter Skylar Morris and the opportunities at the net for junior outside hitter Nora Spickard.

Spickard had eight kills, 13 digs and two aces. Dewease had 23 digs, while Morris added 23 assists and four digs. Julianna Stephenson supplied seven kills and one ace.

“She’s a great player, she’s got crazy hustle on that side of the net,” Dula said of Dewease.. “I knew we had to keep the ball away from her, keep them out of system. They pretty much scored when they ran their middle. We tried to limit that as much as possible.’

Both teams will head separate ways next week for regional tournaments.

Franklin County (16-5) will play at Cosby in the first round in Region 6A, while Lord Botetourt (15-7) is awaiting its seeding in Region 3D, probably in the No. 4-5 range.

Bryant is one of Timesland’s most highly recruited volleyball stars in recent seasons, committing to N.C. State.

She is ready to get started preparing for the ACC by enrolling early in Raleigh.