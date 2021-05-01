Buffalo Bills excited to add Northside grad Carlos Basham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills were planning to trade away their second-round draft pick.

But with Carlos Basham Jr. still available, the Bills scrapped that plan.

The Bills chose Basham, a former Northside High School and Wake Forest star, with the 29th pick of the second round in the NFL Draft on Friday night,

The defensive end was the 61st overall pick in the seven-round draft. He was the fourth-to-the-last pick of the second round.

"We kept thinking he was going to get picked," Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Friday night in a video press conference that was posted on the Bills' website. "We had a trade completed, a deal agreed to with an NFC club, but basically we told them if one player was there, which was Basham, that we weren't going to do the deal. They were trying to trade up. We got the deal done about three picks away and we just said, 'Listen, if our guy's there, we're not going to do the deal.’"

Basham became the first graduate of a Timesland high school to be taken in one of the first two rounds of the NFL Draft since former Jefferson Forest and Virginia Tech standout Jake Grove went to Oakland in the second round in 2004.