Byrd calls Shareef’s number as senior scores six TDs in 49-6 win over Patrick County

Meanwhile, Shareef already had returned from Catholic to William Byrd where he began his varsity football career as a freshman.

“I always wanted to come back as a senior and play with the guys I played rec football with,” Shareef said. ““It felt good to play with the guys I’d been playing with for so long.”

Byrd (2-2) opened wide running lanes for Shareef, who used vision, footwork and balance to score on runs of 42, 23, 46, 9, 16 and 9 yards.

Hunter Richards, Blake Sankbell, Hunter Flynn, Dustin Richards, Bryson Lutz and Jake Hilliard were the men up front.

“The line went crazy,” Shareef said. “Those are my guys. You can’t do much without a line as a running back.”

Lutz knew he picked the right man to wear his old teammate’s jersey number.

“He reminds me of [Adams],” the Byrd coach said. “The way he runs the ball, and just the kind of character kid he is. He understands.

“We just want to make it special. We want the player who wears that jersey to be a great reflection of what Clarence was and what he means to our football program.”