Byrd calls Shareef’s number as senior scores six TDs in 49-6 win over Patrick County

When Brad Lutz was the head football coach at Broadway High School in Rockingham County, he began a tradition of honoring fallen American soldiers with a variety of tributes.
Lutz has carried the legacy to William Byrd, where Thursday night Terriers senior El-Amin Shareef wore jersey No. 33 in memory of Lutz’s former teammate at Varina High School, Clarence Adams III.
It was fitting.
Adams, who was killed in 2004 by an explosive device in Baghdad, rushed for more than 3,800 yards in high school before playing college football at Virginia Union.
Shareef did Adams’ memory proud by running for six touchdowns and 250 yards on just 18 carries to lead Byrd to a 49-6 nondistrict victory over Patrick County at Bob Patterson Stadium.
When Shareef learned Lutz had selected him to wear Adams’ old jersey number, the Byrd star felt the gesture deeply.
“I know exactly what the coach is going through,” Shareef said. “I recently lost a best friend, Kawuan Ray. Special people, it sucks when they’re taken out of your life. You have to appreciate them.”
Shareef and Ray were teammates for the previous two seasons at Roanoke Catholic, playing on a VISAA championship team in 2018.
Ray, who had transferred to Patrick Henry, died in December after collapsing at his home following a basketball practice.
Meanwhile, Shareef already had returned from Catholic to William Byrd where he began his varsity football career as a freshman.
“I always wanted to come back as a senior and play with the guys I played rec football with,” Shareef said. ““It felt good to play with the guys I’d been playing with for so long.”
Byrd (2-2) opened wide running lanes for Shareef, who used vision, footwork and balance to score on runs of 42, 23, 46, 9, 16 and 9 yards.
Hunter Richards, Blake Sankbell, Hunter Flynn, Dustin Richards, Bryson Lutz and Jake Hilliard were the men up front.
“The line went crazy,” Shareef said. “Those are my guys. You can’t do much without a line as a running back.”
Lutz knew he picked the right man to wear his old teammate’s jersey number.
“He reminds me of [Adams],” the Byrd coach said. “The way he runs the ball, and just the kind of character kid he is. He understands.
“We just want to make it special. We want the player who wears that jersey to be a great reflection of what Clarence was and what he means to our football program.”
Byrd outgained Patrick County 388-87 as quarterback Dylan Hatfield completed 7 of 8 passes for 126 yards. Eight Terriers caught at least one pass
The Terriers’ defense forced two turnovers and put points on the board when Tyler Dean returned an interception 27 yards for a TD for a 35-6 lead in the second half.
Patrick County (0-3) got 41 yards rushing on 10 carries from big wingback Dashawn Penn, whose 2019 season ended with an ankle injury.
The Class 2 Cougars entered the delayed 2020-21 season with optimism, but their three opponents have been larger schools — George Washington, Magna Vista and Byrd.
Thursday’s game was not on the two teams’ original schedule, but COVID-related postponements by other schools led to a hastily arranged matchup.
“We’re just kind of at the mercy of the scheduling gods,” Patrick County coach David Morrison said. “We’re glad that we actually got to play the game, basically.
“It’s unfortunate that these guys don’t realize how good they actually are. They don’t realize the level of talent they’ve been playing against every week.”
Patrick County;0;6;0;0;—;6
William Byrd;7;21;14;7;—;49
First quarter
WB — Shareef 42 run (Fix kick)
Second quarter
PC — Penn 2 run (run failed)
WB — Shareef 23 run (Fix kick)
WB — Shareef 46 run (Fix kick)
WB — Shareef 9 run (Fix kick)
Third quarter
WB — Dean 27 interception return (Fix kick)
WB — Shareef 16 run (Fix kick)
Fourth quarter
WB — Shareet 9 run (Fix kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;PC;;WB
First downs;;4;;15
Rushes-yards;;38-87;;25-229
Passing yards;;0;;159
Comp-Att-Int;;0-3-1;;10-14-0
Fumbles-lost;;2-1;;1-1
Penalties;;2-20;;5-59
Punts;;5-35.6;;2-39.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Patrick County, Penn 10-41, Merriman 13-27, Sprowl 6-9, Leftwich 1-7, Drewry 4-4, McClain 2-1, Hill 1-(minus 5). William Byrd, Shareef 18-250, Love 1-(minus 4), Hairston 2-(minus 6), Hatfield 4-(minus 11).
PASSING — Patrick County, Sprowl 0-3-1–0. William Byrd, Hatfield, 7-8-0–126, Hairston 3-6-0–33.
RECEIVING — William Byrd, Tinsley 2-29, Harris 2-23, Fix 1-39, Williams 1-28, Love 1-19, Keller 1-10, Shareef 1-7, Anderson 1-4.
