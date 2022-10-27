Camaraderie paying off for unbeaten Hidden Valley volleyball team

Carla Ponn has been the coach of the Hidden Valley High School volleyball team for 18 years. In her reign, the Titans have won two state titles and have been runner-up three times.

The team is trying to capture its first state title since 2016 and believes this could be the year.

“I think we do [have a chance to win the state championship]. I think there's a lot of teams that do as well,” Ponn said. "I think we just have to play our A-game and continue to persevere and stay true to each other.”

The Titans improved to 25-0 overall by beating visiting Blacksburg in the River Ridge District tournament final Wednesday night.

Ponn gets a chance to coach her daughter, Caleigh Ponn. Their experience together has been magical, with Carla Ponn winning district coach of the year honors Wednesday and her daughter winning the district player of the year award.

Caleigh Ponn was just a freshman when the team lost to Rustburg in the Class 3 state semifinals last season. She said this year's team, which has only one senior, is different because of increased camaraderie between teammates.

“Last year we had a lot of strong seniors. This year, however, we play a lot better together and we want to win more,” she said after Wednesday's win. "We want to do it more this year, knowing that we’re all younger and it would be a big accomplishment.”

Ponn has 530 kills this season, which is more than twice as many kills as anyone on her team. She worked diligently in the offseason to improve her kill total and already has 160 more than she had last fall.

She believes the faith her teammates have in her has helped her succeed.

“It’s crazy, it's crazy, I can't even imagine how I did it, but I know that it took me and it took my teammates and it took everything to get there,” she said. "I just hope that I continue to grow and I can get more and more as we play.”

Ponn has been able to dominate on the offensive end because of her teammate and best friend Calli Anderson, who has 699 assists on the season, which lead the team by more than 500.

Their bond has been a big reason why the team is heading into next week's Region 3D tournament with a perfect record.

“I think we really just had to grow as a team and connect and learn to work well together,” Anderson said.

Anderson is a 5-foot-7 sophomore who has prided herself on doing whatever it takes to improve the team. After being a late call-up from the junior varsity team, Anderson didn’t feel the loss in the state semifinals as much as her other teammates. But she’s used her experiences this year and practice to continue improving her game.

“As a setter, I think she plays with some good hitters,” Carla Ponn said. "Having good hitters has really helped a lot and Calli’s a very good athlete who delivers the ball very well.”

In Wednesday's 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20 victory against Blacksburg, the Titans faced some adversity by being down early in the third set. Carla Ponn called a timeout to calm her team down and help the Titans gain momentum. She decided to go to Meredith Crawley to serve to get the offense going. Crawley’s enthusiasm sparked an attitude change and was the catalyst for Caleigh Ponn and Anderson to get back going on the offensive end.

After every ace, the team's energy seemed to rise. After that subtle spark by Carla Ponn, the team never looked back and won the match. Caleigh Ponn had 20 kills and 14 digs after playing two sets left-handed because of a right thumb injury. Anderson had 36 assists and 11 digs.

“I love the kids and I love this moment,” Carla Ponn said. "You can't put money on this moment that the kids feel that they’ll feel for the rest of their life.”

Only one team this year has even won two sets against them. The Titans have swept 19 of their 25 matches.

Coach Ponn credited the team's success this season to the Titans' willingness to compete and play through injury.

“I think that [is] the expectation of the program, for one, and they just really have this will to win,'' Carla Ponn said. "They don't give up even when things aren’t going their way, they find a way to fight through as a team, and I think that shows a lot about their tenacity and character.”

Another significant factor in the Titans' success is the defense by Abby Crosser and Shae Torrence, who are the team's top two leaders in blocks. Crosser has 40 on the season and Torrence has 28. Both players have helped the Titans escape without having to play many five-set matchups.

“They come to the gym every day and they work extremely hard,” Carla Ponn said. "No complaints, with smiles on their faces. They make my job enjoyable.”

The Titans will play a home match in Tuesday's first round of their regional tournament.