Carly Wilkes, James Beasley win B'nai B'rith awards

Glenvar runner Carly Wilkes has a big meet coming up.

But no matter how she fares, she is already a winner this week.

Wiles was named the female winner of the B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Award at a banquet Monday night at the Hotel Roanoke.

“It means a lot because it doesn’t recognize just my athletic success but also my success in the classroom and my involvement in the community,” Wilkes said. “It’s important that it’s not just known that I’m just a runner.”

Patrick Henry baseball and basketball player James Beasley was named the male winner. He was not at the banquet.

Twenty area high schools submitted male and female nominees, who were judged on their athletic and academic accomplishments and their personal life (community service and extracurricular activities). All were seniors this year.

William Fleming runner Micah Jones won the Artie Levin Personal Life Award for having the highest citizenship score among the nominees.

“It means a lot, being a good person in the community,” Jones said.

The awards were presented by the Roanoke Jewish Federation.

Wilkes has reaped a full cross country/track and field scholarship to Southern Conference member Furman. She will compete for the Paladins in cross country and in the 5,000 meters and the 10,000 meters.

“I feel ready,” she said.

Wilkes will conclude her Glenvar career this week by competing in the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia. She will run in the 5,000 meters Thursday and in the two-mile race Friday.

Wilkes won 12 state titles in cross country and indoor and outdoor track at Glenvar. She won the Class 2 state tiles in the 1,600 and 800 this month. At the state indoor meet in March, she won the 1,000 and 1,600 and was part of a winning relay team. She won a state cross country championship last fall.

She said she graduated with a 4.28 GPA.

Time management has helped her juggle academics and track.

“I’m usually good about getting my work done during my study halls,” she said. “I’ll wake up early sometimes if I need to to get [schoolwork] done so I can still get to bed at a decent time.”

She is active in her church, leading bible study and volunteering at a Rescue Mission.

Jones, who has not yet picked a college, won a state title in the 300 hurdles this month. He is an usher in his church and has been active in William Fleming’s “Load the Bus” campaign, which provides school supplies for kids in need.

