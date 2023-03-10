RICHMOND — Carroll County girls basketball coach Marc Motley gave his players the word for Friday’s Class 3 state championship game before they took the court: Relentless.

It was an adjective Motley frequently heard fans describe how the Cavaliers played throughout the season. They hustle for every loose ball. Make it nearly impossible for the opponent to get the ball across midcourt. Gobble up as many offensive rebounds as possible.

Those traits were evident throughout 32 minutes at the Siegel Center. Brentsville District couldn’t get the ball up the court on multiple instances, and those turnovers led to easy transition baskets. Anytime a shot went up on the offensive end, a Carroll County player was there to gather the offensive rebound.

It led to a lopsided state championship game that culminated with Carroll County celebrating yet again on the VCU logo at midcourt.

Alyssa Ervin nearly finished with a triple-double as Carroll County used a dominating performance to cruise to a 78-41 win over Brentsville District for the Cavaliers’ second consecutive state championship.

“Our kids kept their foot on the gas the whole game, on both ends of the floor,” Motley said.

The Cavaliers (28-1) never trailed and used a dominating second quarter to get an early start on the coronation process as queens of Class 3.

It was a quarter in which the Tigers (21-7) shot 1 of 11 from the field and didn’t score until there were 15.5 seconds left in the frame.

By the time Elizabeth Rice’s jumper from the free-throw line fell through the basket, Carroll’s lead was 46-20 and Brentsville’s chances to win its first state title were virtually eliminated.

Carroll tallied 24 points off Brentsville’s 14 first-half turnovers.

“I think that specifically the second quarter, that’s on us,” Brentsville coach Keyla Delaney said. “We just didn’t take care of the basketball. We knew they were going to throw it at us, especially if we showed that we could play with them. I think that’s kind of where we let the game get out of control a little bit against a great team like that. We knew we had to keep it in control on our end for the most part. It just came down to not executing.”

The Cavaliers had no problem executing.

Ervin, the highly touted Division I prospect, finished with 29 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and three assists. Sixteen of her points came off Brentsville turnovers.

“It definitely got us started,” Ervin said. “I think our defense really brought the offense today, honestly.”

The Cavaliers turned Brentsville’s 21 turnovers into 33 points, and they held the Tigers to only two points off turnovers.

Carroll took 31 more shots than Brentsville because of the turnover discrepancy.

“I thought our defensive pressure probably made the difference in the game today,” Motley said.

Ervin, Kalee Easter and Jaelyn Hagee both reached the 1,000-point mark during the campaign, with Hagee reaching the plateau during the first half Friday. The forward finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“It’s cool to get to 1,000 in the … state championship, for sure,” Hagee said.

Lauren Alley helped the Cavaliers own a plus-42 point edge in the paint and a plus-20 edge in rebounding. The forward posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and she corralled six of Carroll’s 25 offensive rebounds.

Alley and her post teammates limited Brentsville to nine offensive rebounds and six second-chance points.

“We knew coming in that we had an advantage in the post and we were going to utilize it,” Alley said.

Freshman Payton Brown led the Tigers with 11 points. She scored nine points in the first quarter.

Cara Vollmer added 10 points and four rebounds.

Brentsville District’s first appearance in a state championship game started in the worst possible way, and it didn’t get any better.

Turnovers on the Tigers’ first two possessions led to four quick points for Carroll and a seven-point advantage for the Cavaliers.

Brentsville calmed down and trimmed the deficit to three points, 13-10, on Alden Yergey’s layup with 4:07 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers shot 7 of 9 from the field in the opening eight minutes, but eight first-quarter turnovers allowed Carroll to build a 25-18 lead.

“They are very disciplined,” Delaney said of Carroll. “It’s hard to find a team that’s well-disciplined but also very scrappy. It’s hard to find both. Typically you’ll see a team that’s super athletic and scrappy but undisciplined, whereas they’re well-disciplined, well-balanced, and very, very just aggressive, scrappy, in your face with the pressure.”

The pressure built in the second quarter as Brentsville’s offense went ice cold. The Tigers missed their first 11 shots of the period and committed six turnovers.

“I think we went to the press and we got them sped up just a little bit and a little bit out of control and got a couple of easy ones,” Motley said.

Motley admitted the Cavaliers began thinking of a repeat in the locker room after last season’s first state championship. The thought of a three-peat hasn’t crossed his mind yet with six seniors set to graduate.

“They went out the way they’re supposed to go out,” he said. “It’s going to be really, really difficult to replace these six seniors.”